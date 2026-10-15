IMF Presses Argentina to Widen VAT Base by Ending Exemptions

An IMF representative has emphasized that Argentina must implement structural reforms in its tax system as part of its fiscal consolidation program. A central focus of this discussion is the elimination of exemptions from the value-added tax (VAT).

The fund's position holds that removing these exclusions from the VAT calculation base is a critical step for stabilizing public finances. The objective is to broaden the tax base and improve revenue collection, enabling the state to cover expenditures and reduce the budget deficit without significantly increasing the overall tax burden on other taxpayer categories. These measures are framed as a tool for ensuring the long-term sustainability of public finances rather than a one-time adjustment of indicators.

Such structural changes in the tax code alter the distribution of the fiscal burden across different economic sectors and can shift incentives for productive activity. Specifically, abolishing VAT exemptions changes the effective tax rate for certain groups of goods and services, with direct implications for prices and business margins. It is important to distinguish between the political will for reform and the actual legislative enactment of these changes, as well as the timelines for their implementation.