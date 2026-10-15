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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Mumbai and Jamnagar to bolster energy and trade ties

World

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit India next week, with a specific focus on Mumbai and Jamnagar, signaling a strategic push by the Donald Trump administration to deepen energy cooperation and resolve lingering trade disputes. The visit, slated for October 17-22, follows a diplomatic itinerary that includes stops in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where Rubio will meet with senior officials from the five Central Asian Republics accompanied by a delegation of over 200 business leaders.

2020 Encontro com o Senador Marco Rubio (49639647807)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Palácio do Planalto, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
2020 Encontro com o Senador Marco Rubio (49639647807)

The timing of the visit is critical. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has indicated that negotiations on the India-US trade deal are approaching a "landing point,” although he cautioned that certain issues remain unresolved. This suggests a shift from the "plateau” described by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month, pointing to a renewed momentum in bilateral economic talks.

A central pillar of this engagement is energy security. Rubio's visit to Jamnagar-home to Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) massive crude oil refinery-is particularly telling. RIL is currently the largest purchaser of Venezuelan crude oil outside the US, and Washington has been actively encouraging India to increase its intake of Venezuelan oil. This aligns with a broader industrial strategy; President Trump previously announced a $300 billion refinery project in Brownsville, Texas, with investment from Reliance Industries, marking the first US refinery construction in five decades.

However, the path to a trade agreement is complicated by structural differences in economic policy. Minister Jaishankar noted that the US is fundamentally resetting its approach to tariffs as part of a broader drive toward re-industrialisation and stricter control over access to the American economy. While India is not alone in negotiating these terms, Jaishankar emphasized that India's progress in these talks is "pretty far advanced.”

The diplomatic landscape also reflects a nuanced distinction between a formal alliance and a strategic partnership. Jaishankar clarified that while the US is revising its treaty relationships-a shift felt acutely in Europe and East Asia-India's relationship remains a strategic partnership based on convergences and shared interests rather than a formal alliance, which provides a different layer of flexibility in its foreign policy.

These developments occur against a backdrop of high-level diplomatic activity. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri recently discussed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA) and civil nuclear cooperation with US Undersecretary Allison Hooker, and Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Florida in mid-December for the G20 Summit. Additionally, both Prime Minister Modi and President Trump are likely to attend the East Asia Summit in Manila from November 16-18.

Parallel to the US engagement, India is also strengthening ties with Canada. Foreign Minister Anita Anand confirmed plans to sign a comprehensive economic partnership agreement by the end of the year, with Prime Minister Modi likely visiting Canada in December. This follows a $1.8 billion uranium supply deal signed in March, as both nations seek to double bilateral trade and enhance cooperation in critical minerals and defence.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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