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US Investors Eye Guyana, But Local Quality Standards Prove a Major Hurdle

World » Americas » Guyana

Local manufacturers in Guyana face a distinct barrier to securing American investment: an inability to consistently meet the quality standards and scale required by international buyers. While US firms have expressed significant interest in investing in sectors such as agro-processing, infrastructure, and healthcare, they are frequently deterred by the difficulty of finding local partners who can deliver reliably. This assessment was provided by United States Ambassador Nicole Theriot during a panel discussion hosted by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) on Tuesday.

Ambassador Theriot outlined that the primary friction point for American investors is not a lack of interest, but operational execution. She noted that companies repeatedly report struggling to find local counterparts capable of maintaining consistent quality control, adhering to safety practices, and scaling production when demand increases. These deficiencies, alongside logistical challenges, high energy costs, and an unpredictable tax regime, often result in US firms continuing to import goods and services rather than sourcing locally, even when local suppliers are available.

"What international buyers want is the right product, at the right quality, delivered on time, consistently, and that requires strong quality control, safety practices and management, and a system that demonstrates you can meet international standards,” Theriot stated. She emphasized that these capabilities are the differentiators that transform a local supplier into a viable global partner.

Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister Susan Rodrigues reinforced the necessity of upgrading local business operations to capture this foreign capital. She argued that compliance with standards and certifications should be viewed as a strategic investment rather than a bureaucratic hurdle. Rodrigues advised business owners to prioritize international specifications from the outset, rather than retrofitting compliance after a company has grown. She noted that national standards do not automatically satisfy the specific requirements of major export markets such as the United States or the European Union, necessitating targeted research and preparation.

Rodrigues also called on family-owned businesses to modernize their management structures. She suggested that owners often burden themselves with routine administrative tasks, such as accounting and human resources, which prevents them from focusing on growth, marketing, and productivity. Outsourcing these functions, she argued, allows entrepreneurs to direct their attention toward securing certifications and expanding into new markets.

The government has highlighted recent trade data to demonstrate the potential of the local sector. According to the Department of Commerce, exports of locally manufactured merchandise increased from US$5.2 billion in 2020 to US$20.1 billion in the current period. Additionally, total cargo imports and exports have risen by 88.5 percent since 2020. Minister Rodrigues pointed out that approximately 6,500 new small and medium-sized enterprises have been registered with the Small Business Bureau over the past six years, indicating an active and expanding base of potential export-ready firms.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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