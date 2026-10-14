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Stiller SSAS pauses £8.4 million Newton Aycliffe factory over pension inheritance tax uncertainty

World » Europe » UK

A planned £8.4 million manufacturing facility in Newton Aycliffe has been paused due to uncertainty over upcoming changes to inheritance tax rules for pension schemes.

The project, proposed by the Stiller Small Self-Administered Scheme (SSAS), aimed to invest in a 200,000 sq ft factory in the North East. Standard employment-density estimates suggest the site could have supported approximately 516 manufacturing jobs, though the investment has been shelved ahead of April 2027, when unused pension funds, including SSAS assets, will become subject to inheritance tax.

Shift in investment behaviour

Paul Stiller, a trustee of the scheme, stated that the potential loss of 40% of the remaining asset value to inheritance tax is already altering investment decisions. He noted that trustees who previously invested for the long term are now considering preserving liquidity rather than committing capital to physical assets such as factories or commercial property.

"Trustees who might previously have invested for the long term are asking whether they should instead preserve liquidity,” Mr Stiller said. He argued that this change in behaviour poses a risk to the availability of patient capital for owner-managed businesses in the region.

Proposed alternative to inheritance tax

Mr Stiller has briefed the Treasury and is seeking a meeting with the Chancellor to propose a different fiscal approach. Instead of applying inheritance tax to the assets themselves, he suggests the government should tax the annual investment surpluses generated by SSAS funds.

According to his estimates, the UK's approximately 50,000 SSAS schemes hold about £50 billion in assets. At an average return of 6%, these funds generate around £3 billion a year in investment income and capital growth. Taxing this return at the current 25% corporation tax rate could raise up to £750 million annually for the Treasury.

Mr Stiller described this method as a way to secure a predictable stream of revenue without creating a disincentive for schemes to continue investing in growth and infrastructure. He emphasised that successive governments had encouraged entrepreneurs to build pension savings on the understanding that these assets would sit outside the inheritance tax regime, and that many individuals have made long-term financial decisions based on that assumption.

The trustee urged the Chancellor to review the impact of the proposed changes on ground-level investment decisions and consider the alternative measure before the next Budget.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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