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Foot-and-mouth disease confirmed in kudu at South Africa's Addo Elephant National Park

World » Africa » South Africa

Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) has been confirmed in kudu (bush antelope) within the Addo Elephant National Park in the Eastern Cape, following positive results from secondary diagnostic testing. South African National Parks (SANParks) stated that the confirmation followed an observed increase in lameness among the kudu population, which triggered wildlife health surveillance and subsequent sample collection. While initial tests returned negative, follow-up investigations validated the presence of the virus.

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SANParks Head of Communications JP Louw emphasized that the detection of FMD in kudu confirms the virus is present in the park's animal population, but it does not independently establish the origin of the infection, the direction of transmission, or a direct link to other outbreaks in the province. The source remains under investigation by relevant veterinary authorities in coordination with the Department of Agriculture: Eastern Cape. Currently, no other wildlife species in the park are displaying clinical signs consistent with FMD, though the situation remains subject to ongoing monitoring to assess potential spread to other wildlife or neighbouring livestock farms.

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The lesser kudu (Tragelaphus imberbis) is a medium-sized antelope found in East Africa. The species is not especially closely related to the greater kudu, though both belong the artiodactyl tribe Tragelaphini (family Bovidae), of striped, spiral-horned African bovids, along with the nyala, elands, balbok, bushbucks, bongo, and sitatunga. It was first scientifically described by English zoologist Edward Blyth in 1869. The species is sometimes assigned as the only species of the genus Ammelaphus, with that designation typically as a subgenus.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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