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Turkmenistan and Russia step up humanitarian and academic cooperation

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Educational exchanges between Turkmenistan and Russia are shifting toward digital application processes as the two countries expand academic partnerships. Following the "Healthcare, Education, and Sport" exhibition and conference in Ashgabat, officials have announced a transition to automated systems for students seeking quotas to study in the Russian Federation.

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

Digitalization of University Admissions

The upcoming quota campaign for Turkmen students, scheduled to begin in mid-November, will introduce a new digital infrastructure. According to Yulia Zaytseva, First Secretary of the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan and representative of Rossotrudnichestvo, the process will now utilize a unified digital platform and the RU ID service. These tools are intended to automate the selection of educational institutions and specific fields of study for foreign applicants, reducing the manual administrative burden associated with previous application cycles.

Institutional Agreements and Practical Training

The partnership has moved into a formal phase of inter-university cooperation with the signing of an agreement between the Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages (TNIWL) and Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU). This agreement focuses on practical application rather than theoretical cooperation; to date, this has manifested in professional development courses for TNIWL faculty and senior students.

Beyond formal degree programs, Turkmen students are participating in targeted academic activities, including the International Financial Security Olympiad and specific research projects centered on healthcare. The recent Ashgabat exhibition served as a direct touchpoint, allowing students and parents to consult with Russian university representatives regarding both academic curricula and the regional conditions of the cities where the universities are located.

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