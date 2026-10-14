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Singapore wealth gap stands at 18 times between top and bottom households

World » Asia » Singapore

The distinction between monthly income and accumulated wealth has emerged as a primary determinant of economic resilience in Singapore, shifting the focus of social mobility from wage growth to asset ownership. According to a February 2026 occasional paper by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) titled Income Growth, Inequality, and Social Mobility Trends in Singapore, the nation's wealth Gini coefficient stands at 0.55, indicating a significant divide in the ability of households to withstand economic shocks.

The Mechanism of Wealth Buffers

The disparity is quantified by the gap between the top and bottom quintiles: the average wealth of the top 20% of households is $5.3 million, which is approximately 18 times higher than the average wealth of the bottom 20%, estimated at $293,000. While government initiatives have historically focused on lowering income inequality through wage increases, the current data suggests that salary growth alone does not translate into social mobility if households lack the disposable capital required for compounding assets or property investment.

Mathew Mathews, principal research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies (NUS), notes that wealth functions as a psychological and practical buffer. Two families may earn identical salaries, but the household with existing assets can navigate job disruptions or health crises without depleting their primary means of survival, whereas a family relying solely on income remains vulnerable to immediate economic volatility.

Barriers to Asset Accumulation

Access to wealth generation is currently constrained by a lack of financial literacy and the risks associated with retail investing for lower-income groups. While the Central Provident Fund (CPF) and property ownership are the traditional pillars of Singaporean wealth, the inability of lower-income families to enter these markets without significant initial capital creates a structural barrier to mobility.

This divide is further complicated by the emergence of AI-driven job disruptions, which threaten to widen the income gap and limit the capacity for the bottom 20% to accumulate the buffers necessary for long-term stability. The discussion around these conditions has led to the consideration of alternative institutional arrangements, such as a universal basic capital model, to provide a baseline of asset ownership regardless of initial family conditions.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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