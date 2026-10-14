Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Ban on CNN, MS NOW, and Politico White House Access

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, a Trump appointee, has granted a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration's ban on White House access for journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico. In a 26-page decision issued on Tuesday, the court ruled that the revocation of these news organizations' hard press passes likely violated the First and Fifth Amendments. The injunction remains in effect indefinitely while the litigation proceeds, ensuring that reporters from the three outlets retain access to White House grounds.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

Judicial Reasoning and Constitutional Violations

The court's decision rests on the finding that the administration's actions likely constituted viewpoint-based retaliation. Judge Kelly wrote that the revocation of hard passes was "the sort of action that would deter a reasonable reporter or news organization from publishing stories" the president objects to. The ruling emphasizes that access to the White House is critical to how, whether, and to what extent these organizations can perform their newsgathering functions. By blocking access, the government effectively punished these outlets for their coverage, triggering First Amendment concerns regarding free speech and press.

Additionally, the judge cited Fifth Amendment due process violations. The news organizations were not provided adequate notice that their specific reporting could lead to the revocation of their credentials, nor were they given a meaningful opportunity to respond to the allegations before their access was stripped. This procedural deficiency formed a central part of the legal basis for granting temporary relief earlier in the month, which the preliminary injunction now extends.

Discrepancies in Government Justification

A key factor in the judge's decision was the inconsistency between President Trump's public statements and the legal arguments presented by the Justice Department. When announcing the ban in late September, the president explicitly cited the outlets' "constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS" and negative coverage as reasons for the restriction. He did not mention national security at that time.

In court, however, the Justice Department argued that the outlets violated standards of professionalism and threatened national security. Judge Kelly noted this shift, observing that the president's initial public justification did not align with the government's subsequent legal defense. The court found that the administration failed to provide evidence that the initial decision to revoke passes was based on national security grounds. Instead, the judge characterized the later invocation of national security as a repackaging of complaints about the outlets' alleged inaccuracies and bias.

Procedural History and Government Response

Following the president's announcement of the ban, Secret Service agents turned away reporters from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico and confiscated their press credentials. The three organizations filed their lawsuit on Sept. 21, arguing that the ban was retaliatory and lacked due process. The White House Press Office subsequently sent letters notifying the outlets of the revocation and setting a Sept. 25 deadline for them to respond. The administration provided lists of specific articles it claimed "threatened national security and/or spread falsehoods."

Notably, many of the flagged articles were written by journalists who did not hold White House hard passes. One Politico story cited by the government was based on a press call organized by the White House itself, where reporters were instructed to attribute quotes to a "senior administration official." Despite these nuances, the administration maintained that the outlets as a whole had breached professional standards.

President Trump had anticipated a loss in this case, stating on Truth Social that if Judge Kelly ruled against him, the Justice Department would appeal. The decision marks a significant legal check on the executive branch's ability to restrict press access based on perceived editorial bias or negative coverage, reinforcing the distinction between political disagreements and lawful regulatory authority.