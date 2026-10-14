US September inflation rate at 3.7% defies forecasts, impacting daily expenses

U.S. inflation rose at an annual rate of 3.7% in September, exceeding economist expectations of 3.6%. The acceleration was driven primarily by a surge in energy prices, increasing the cost of essential goods and services for American households.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Valentina Etka is licensed under All rights reserved An elderly man is shocked by a long check for grocery shopping in the store

The Impact on Household Costs

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the price changes of a standard basket of goods, indicates that the cost of living is rising faster than anticipated. This shift translates into direct financial pressure on families, particularly as energy costs-which affect everything from commuting to home heating-spike.

The economic strain is reflected in public sentiment: a recent CBS News poll found that 90% of Americans identify prices as the most critical factor shaping their view of the economy. For these households, the 3.7% headline figure represents a tangible decrease in purchasing power and a heightened struggle with daily affordability.