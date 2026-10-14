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Social Security 2027 COLA Set at 3.6%, Largest Increase in Four Years

World » Americas

The Social Security Administration has announced a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2027, affecting more than 75 million beneficiaries. This increase, the largest in four years, is designed to address inflation driven by rising fuel prices and other economic pressures, following a Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase of 3.7% in September.

Bills and meters
Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain
Bills and meters

The Gap Between Benefit Increases and Purchasing Power

While the 3.6% boost increases the nominal amount of monthly checks, it does not necessarily restore the purchasing power lost during previous years. The 2026 adjustment of 2.8% lagged behind the CPI for seven consecutive months, meaning many seniors entered the current cycle already facing a deficit in their real income. Consequently, the 2027 COLA functions as a mechanism to track current inflation rather than a recovery tool for previous losses.

The Calculation Mechanism and its Limitations

The Social Security Administration determines the COLA using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), tracking price changes from July through September. Critics argue that this specific metric fails to reflect the actual spending patterns of older Americans, who allocate a higher proportion of their income to healthcare-a sector where costs often rise faster than the general inflation rate.

Advocacy groups have proposed switching to the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E) through legislative efforts like the Social Security Expansion Act and the Social Security 2100 Act. The CPI-E is designed to more accurately weight the costs specific to senior citizens, potentially providing a higher adjustment than the current CPI-W formula.

Financial Stability and Long-term Risks

Despite Social Security serving as the primary antipoverty program in the U. S., the senior poverty rate rose to 15.4% last year from 14.2% in 2022. This trend is linked to insufficient private retirement savings-with one in five older adults possessing no savings-and healthcare costs that outpace benefit adjustments.

Beyond immediate inflation, the program faces a structural solvency risk. Current projections suggest the Social Security trust fund could become insolvent within six years. Without legislative intervention, this insolvency would result in a benefit reduction of more than 20% for all recipients starting in 2032.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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