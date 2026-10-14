Residents in Dushanbe Demand Halt to Demolition of Occupied Building

Demolition continues on Aiini Street in Dushanbe, at addresses 13B and 13V, despite residents still living on the third and fourth floors. According to residents, construction workers are dropping bricks and boards from upper levels, causing plaster to fall inside apartments. Local utilities have been disrupted, with regular power and internet outages and water pressure dropping to critical levels.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Workers near the apartment building

The conflict highlights a gap between official permits and on-site actions. A decree by Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali, dated May 7, 2024 (referenced as 2025 in some resident communications), granted construction permission to LLC "Rakhsh Sokhtmon". A key condition in the document stipulates that demolition is only permissible after agreements are reached with all residents.

However, the actual demolition is being carried out by a different entity, LLC "Kasri Bostoni". Property owners state that this firm acts as an intermediary without presenting documents proving its authority or management. They further claim that the compensation offered is significantly below market value and that the company is creating hazardous living conditions to force evictions.

Institutional oversight has failed to halt the work. Complaints filed with the prosecutor's office and the State Supervision Service for Architecture and Construction, part of the Government Committee for Architecture and Construction, have not resulted in a stoppage. Previously, Committee Chairman Nizom Mirzozoda publicly stated that demolishing a building while people reside inside is unacceptable, yet the demolition continues.

Currently, 11 residents have sent an open letter to the Mayor of Dushanbe, demanding the cessation of demolition and an investigation into the legality of LLC "Kasri Bostoni," which they accuse of exercising control over their property in violation of city regulations.