Algerian Tire Plant in Oran Reaches 45% Completion with 54 Billion Dinar Investment

Construction of a tire manufacturing plant in the Hammoul industrial zone, located in the Tafraoui commune of Oran province, has reached the 45% completion mark. The Oran provincial administration announced this status on October 12. During a site inspection, Vali Ibrahima Ouchen identified a bottleneck in the site's electrical supply, directing representatives of Sonelgaz to establish a second grid connection to reinforce power distribution to the workshops and maintain the construction schedule.

Photo: Wikipedia by TUBS, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Car tyres

The project, initiated in July 2025, is a joint venture between the Algerian firm El Hadj Larbi Industries and the Chinese group Doublestar. Total investments for the facility are valued at 54 billion dinars. Spanning 16.4 hectares, the plant is designed to produce tires for both passenger and heavy-duty vehicles.

Initial production capacity is set at 7 million tires annually, with plans to scale up to 22 million units per year. The facility operates on an Industry 4.0 technological framework, with a specific agreement mandating Doublestar to transfer relevant technologies to the Algerian partner.

Distribution plans allocate 10% of output to the domestic market to support national vehicle assembly initiatives, while 90% is targeted for export to Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The launch is projected to create 2,000 direct jobs.

The Tafraoui site is one of four tire production projects in Algeria, representing a combined investment of approximately 125 billion dinars. All four facilities are expected to reach full production stages by 2027. The remaining capacities are distributed as follows:

In Setif, the Iris group is expanding an existing workshop with 21 billion dinars in investments, targeting a capacity of 800,000 tires per year.

In Tlemcen, a project valued at over 27 billion dinars is being implemented in two phases: an initial output of 2 million truck tires per year, followed by an expansion into passenger vehicle tires, with a final target of 5 million units annually.

In Ain M'lila, East Quality is constructing a plant with 22 billion dinars in investments, aiming for a gradual ramp-up to 3 million tires per year.

According to the Algerian Automotive Industry Platform (AAPI), the combined national production capacity could reach between 19 and 20 million tires annually by 2027. This expansion is intended to reduce reliance on imports, which are currently temporarily monopolized by the state company Naftal, sourcing products from brands such as Continental and Pirelli amidst market shortages.