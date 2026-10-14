World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Algerian Tire Plant in Oran Reaches 45% Completion with 54 Billion Dinar Investment

World

Construction of a tire manufacturing plant in the Hammoul industrial zone, located in the Tafraoui commune of Oran province, has reached the 45% completion mark. The Oran provincial administration announced this status on October 12. During a site inspection, Vali Ibrahima Ouchen identified a bottleneck in the site's electrical supply, directing representatives of Sonelgaz to establish a second grid connection to reinforce power distribution to the workshops and maintain the construction schedule.

Car tyres
Photo: Wikipedia by TUBS, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Car tyres

The project, initiated in July 2025, is a joint venture between the Algerian firm El Hadj Larbi Industries and the Chinese group Doublestar. Total investments for the facility are valued at 54 billion dinars. Spanning 16.4 hectares, the plant is designed to produce tires for both passenger and heavy-duty vehicles.

Initial production capacity is set at 7 million tires annually, with plans to scale up to 22 million units per year. The facility operates on an Industry 4.0 technological framework, with a specific agreement mandating Doublestar to transfer relevant technologies to the Algerian partner.

Distribution plans allocate 10% of output to the domestic market to support national vehicle assembly initiatives, while 90% is targeted for export to Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The launch is projected to create 2,000 direct jobs.

The Tafraoui site is one of four tire production projects in Algeria, representing a combined investment of approximately 125 billion dinars. All four facilities are expected to reach full production stages by 2027. The remaining capacities are distributed as follows:

  • In Setif, the Iris group is expanding an existing workshop with 21 billion dinars in investments, targeting a capacity of 800,000 tires per year.
  • In Tlemcen, a project valued at over 27 billion dinars is being implemented in two phases: an initial output of 2 million truck tires per year, followed by an expansion into passenger vehicle tires, with a final target of 5 million units annually.
  • In Ain M'lila, East Quality is constructing a plant with 22 billion dinars in investments, aiming for a gradual ramp-up to 3 million tires per year.

According to the Algerian Automotive Industry Platform (AAPI), the combined national production capacity could reach between 19 and 20 million tires annually by 2027. This expansion is intended to reduce reliance on imports, which are currently temporarily monopolized by the state company Naftal, sourcing products from brands such as Continental and Pirelli amidst market shortages.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Trump media advisor: White House podium now under fire
Americas
Trump media advisor: White House podium now under fire
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Trump turns against Europe: How European Parliament sculpture could change Ukraine’s future

A controversial sculpture at the European Parliament has triggered a fierce response from Washington, with potential repercussions for Ukraine's leadership and the EU's financial stability.

Trump turns against Europe: How European Parliament sculpture could change Ukraine’s future
US-UK Sceptre project: A new long-range threat or an overhyped weapons venture?
US-UK Sceptre project: A new long-range threat or an overhyped weapons venture?
Contrasting fortunes in Russian aviation: MS-21 gains momentum, Tu-214 stumbles
The Kremlin's greatest ally? Western politicians fighting each other over the Russian threat
Armenia's EU Bid Stalled by Russian Energy Dependence and Lack of Incentives Petr Ermilin New study reveals the 25-minute muscle switch during desk work Margarita Kicherova Why are chicks yellow? How humans changed their natural coloring through domestication Alexander Shtorm
Why a Healthy Battery Fails to Start in Winter Due to Chassis Ground Resistance
No expensive supplements needed: five everyday foods packed with health benefits
Germany’s minister spends €188,000 of public money on photographers and makeup artists
Germany’s minister spends €188,000 of public money on photographers and makeup artists
Last materials
Residents in Dushanbe Demand Halt to Demolition of Occupied Building
Algerian Tire Plant in Oran Reaches 45% Completion with 54 Billion Dinar Investment
El Niño in the Philippines: Iloilo City Prepares for Water Crisis
Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Ban on CNN, MS NOW, and Politico White House Access
Netanyahu seeks Saudi consent for Israeli forces to join Houthi operations
Social Security 2027 COLA Set at 3.6%, Largest Increase in Four Years
EU Criticism of Sanctions Rises Over Energy Dependency and Domestic Costs
Blackstone Targets $100 Billion AUM in India by 2030
Armenia's EU Bid Stalled by Russian Energy Dependence and Lack of Incentives
Kyrgyzstan's Toguz-Toro district targets shift from logistical dead-end to transport hub
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.