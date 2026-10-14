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El Niño in the Philippines: Iloilo City Prepares for Water Crisis

World

On October 13, 2026, Iloilo City Mayor Ressa Trenas met with the management of Metro Pacific Iloilo Water (MPIW) to address water supply vulnerabilities linked to a potential strong El Niño phase. The discussion focused on specific operational adjustments: increasing production capacity, reducing network losses, and securing delivery to high-risk districts.

Bad water quality
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by AVRS, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Bad water quality

Angelo David Barba, MPIW's chief operating officer, presented a mitigation strategy that moves beyond general planning into tangible logistical measures. The core of the proposal is deploying modular water purification units to boost output and actively combating unregulated losses caused by leaks in distribution pipelines. These actions are designed to minimize the risk of supply shortfalls for residential and other consumers.

The scale of the adjustment is defined by specific production targets. MPIW aims to increase daily output by 25 million liters to offset potential drops during extended droughts. This target is calibrated against the city's most recent severe supply data from 2024, when daily delivery fell to 54.09 million liters. In normal conditions, the average supply stands at 80.95 million liters. The resulting deficit of 26.86 million liters per day represents a 33.2% reduction from standard levels, quantifying the exact gap the new capacity must bridge.

Backup protocols include adjusting water distribution schedules based on real-time production data and utilizing additional tanker trucks to serve areas prone to interruptions. Concurrently, efforts are underway to identify and repair network leaks, directly reducing unaccounted water loss.

While MPIW notes that the precise impact of the upcoming El Niño remains uncertain and dependent on rainfall duration and volume, the current coordination ensures the city government and the utility are aligned. The objective is to base responses on objective production and distribution metrics rather than speculation, ensuring that operational decisions are grounded in actual capacity constraints before any potential shortages affect residents.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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