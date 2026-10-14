Netanyahu seeks Saudi consent for Israeli forces to join Houthi operations

According to reports from the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking Saudi Arabia's consent for Israeli forces to participate in a military operation against the Yemeni Houthis. The United States is acting as a mediator in these negotiations.

Photo: https://search.creativecommons.org/ by Press service of the President of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Benjamin Netanyahu

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly opposes this move. Riyadh fears a negative reaction from the broader Islamic world regarding the presence of Israeli troops on Saudi soil. Conversely, Netanyahu views the proposal as an opportunity, ranging from normalizing relations with Saudi leadership to addressing the issue of Houthi missile attacks on Israel.

Technically, Israel currently possesses the capability to strike targets in Yemen. In the past, Tel Aviv has regularly conducted such operations using naval vessels, air power, and missile launches. However, the effectiveness of these operations is limited by the geographical distance between the two countries.

Deploying an Israeli military contingent in close proximity to Yemen within Saudi Arabia would theoretically increase the operational efficiency against the Houthis.

The positions of Turkey and Pakistan, both of which are identified as direct military allies of Saudi Arabia, are significant but currently unknown, as neither Ankara nor Islamabad has publicly commented on the initiative. Their stances are expected to be influenced by public opinion in their respective countries and across the Islamic world, where a negative reaction to the presence of Israeli forces in an Arab state is anticipated.