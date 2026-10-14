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EU Criticism of Sanctions Rises Over Energy Dependency and Domestic Costs

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Inside the European Union, criticism of the sanctions regime against Moscow is intensifying over its limited impact on the Russian economy and the heavy costs borne by European industries, according to Nikolai Topornin, director of the Center for European Information. Speaking to Pravda. Ru, the expert noted that skepticism is becoming louder as alternative political forces gain ground in key member states.

EU vs Russia
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EU vs Russia

The tension is rooted in a specific trade channel: energy procurement. Despite official rhetoric regarding restrictions, many European capitals continue to purchase Russian fuels, citing fears of losing competitiveness to the United States and China. This dependency persists even as several EU nations face budgetary paralysis and rising prices, undermining the stability of the bloc just as political leadership is shifting.

The economic discrepancy is stark when looking at the volume of trade. According to European estimates, the EU purchased approximately 192 billion euros worth of Russian oil and gas over five years of the conflict. Russian Vice Prime Minister Alexander Novak has cited a figure closer to 286 billion euros. This gap highlights a transmission mechanism where political goals diverge from commercial reality: the union continues to buy Russian energy, albeit in reduced volumes, rather than severing the flow entirely.

Topornin argues that Russia has successfully adapted to the constraints by redirecting its energy exports toward Global South markets, which are actively bypassing Western prohibitions. Meanwhile, the EU faces internal legal deadlocks, with some member states openly opposing the seizure of frozen Russian assets. This creates a fragmented policy environment where national governments are increasingly prioritizing their own sovereign economic interests over collective bloc mandates.

The expert suggests that upcoming elections in France could serve as a catalyst for this shift. A victory for those advocating a change in foreign policy could lead to a reassessment of support for Ukraine and a new approach to dialogue with Moscow. This internal pressure aligns with broader geopolitical fatigue across Europe, with analysts predicting a significant transformation of the global order by the end of the current decade as the current sanctions framework fails to achieve its intended coercive effect without inflicting disproportionate domestic pain.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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