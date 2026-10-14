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Blackstone Targets $100 Billion AUM in India by 2030

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Blackstone Group plans to double its assets under management in India from $50 billion to $100 billion over the next five years, according to John Gray, the firm's president. The expansion targets sectors driven by global computing demands, specifically data center and cloud infrastructure, alongside traditional holdings in manufacturing, healthcare, finance, retail, and hospitality.

Финансовая пирамида в Индии
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Финансовая пирамида в Индии

The fund cites the maturity of India's financial markets as a key enabler for this capital deployment, noting the ability to exit investments through initial public offerings. To date, Blackstone has completed 14 such exits and has sponsored a significant portion of the country's real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Gray outlined two conditions necessary for this strategy to succeed: continued growth in the purchasing power of the Indian middle class and a regulatory environment that ensures predictable rules for foreign capital. He stated that if these macroeconomic and policy conditions hold, India will remain a primary destination for global capital investment this decade.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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