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Ontario physicians must now administer safer supply opioids under direct observation

World » Canada

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) is implementing new mandatory rules that restrict how physicians prescribe safer supply medications, specifically requiring that these drugs be administered only alongside opioid agonist therapy and dispensed directly in front of a health-care professional. This institutional decision, approved by the college's board of directors, alters the operational mechanism of safer supply programs by removing the option for patients to take prescriptions home, thereby centralizing administration under direct medical supervision.

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Institutional Authority and Operational Changes

The CPSO acts as the regulatory body for physicians in Ontario, holding the authority to set practice standards for its members. The recent board decision establishes two distinct procedural requirements that change the daily practice of prescribing. First, the college is making it mandatory for physicians to prescribe safer supply drugs only in conjunction with opioid agonist therapy, which involves the use of long-acting medications such as methadone or buprenorphine (Suboxone) to treat opioid use disorder. This linkage ensures that safer supply is not issued as a standalone pain management or substitution strategy but is integrated into a formal addiction treatment framework.

Second, the college is eliminating the practice of handing prescriptions to patients for home use. Under the new standard, patients must take their safer supply medication in the presence of a health-care professional. This shift in procedure moves the point of consumption from a private, unmonitored setting to a clinical environment, directly altering the logistical and safety protocols that physicians must follow. The most common medication affected by these changes is hydromorphone, a potent opioid that, while less dangerous than the fentanyl and its derivatives dominating the illicit supply, still carries significant overdose risks when taken without medical oversight.

The college explicitly declined to implement an eight-week time limit for prescribing safer supply, a restriction it had previously considered. By rejecting this temporal constraint, the CPSO has chosen to focus on structural safeguards-co-prescription with agonist therapy and direct observation-rather than limiting the duration of access. This decision reflects a regulatory calculation that prioritizes controlled delivery methods over strict timelines, aiming to reduce the leakage of these potent medications into the illicit street market while maintaining continuity of care for individuals at high risk of overdose.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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