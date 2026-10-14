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India seeks 'fair deals' as trade with China grows despite widening deficit

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Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has indicated that India is actively engaged in rebuilding its diplomatic and economic ties with China, though he cautioned that the trajectory of this restoration remains undecided. Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy event, Goyal emphasised that while India remains open to joint ventures and global partnerships, such engagements are contingent upon securing "fair deals," ensuring continuity in collaboration, and the stability of the geopolitical environment.

Wang Yi and Nareandra Modi
Photo: https://www.pib.gov.in/ by Government of India
Wang Yi and Nareandra Modi

The Minister's comments come against a backdrop of deepening economic interdependence coupled with persistent structural imbalances. China remains India's second-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade expanding by 7.9% to reach $127.7 billion in FY 2025-26, up from $118.39 billion in the previous fiscal year.

While India's exports to China saw a significant jump of 36.62%, rising to $19.47 billion from $14.25 billion, this growth was eclipsed by a 16% surge in imports, which climbed to $131.62 billion. Consequently, the trade deficit widened substantially, increasing from $85 billion in 2024-25 to $99.19 billion in the last fiscal-a trend that continues to be a primary point of concern for New Delhi.

Beyond the trade imbalance, the relationship is further complicated by restrictive Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policies. India continues to maintain stringent scrutiny and approval requirements for investments originating from countries that share a land border with it, specifically targeting Chinese capital inflows to protect national security interests.

These economic recalibrations follow high-level diplomatic outreach, including the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit on September 12, 2026. The government's current stance suggests a pragmatic approach: pursuing trade growth and diplomatic stability while maintaining a cautious guard against asymmetric economic dependencies.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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