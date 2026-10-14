Davion Mars Extends Perfect Record to Five Wins in Pegasus Chess League

Mechanical engineer Davion Mars preserved his perfect record in the Pegasus Weekly Chess League by securing his fifth consecutive victory in Round Five, held on October 12 at the Pegasus Hotel in Georgetown. With five points from five games, Mars remains the sole leader of the seven-round tournament, maintaining a one-point advantage over his nearest challenger as the competition enters its final stages.

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The round produced significant shifts in the standings, with Keron Sandiford closing the gap to second place and Oluwadare Oyeyipo moving into third. Sandiford's victory over Odinnie Reece lifted him to four points, keeping him within striking distance of the leader. Meanwhile, chess coach Oluwadare Oyeyipo defeated Raymond Sookdeo in a game featuring the classical Four Knights Defence, raising his total to 3.5 points and positioning him as a serious contender for the top spots.

Recovery in Critical Encounter

Mars's decisive win against Ryan McKay highlighted the tactical resilience required to maintain his lead. Although McKay secured a material advantage of approximately two pawns by move 14 following miscalculations by Mars, the tournament leader maintained his attacking ambitions. On move 19, McKay committed a critical error that allowed Mars to exploit a discovered attack and win a knight. This sudden reversal handed Mars a decisive material advantage, leading to McKay's resignation sixteen moves later.

Other notable results included Jaden Taylor overcoming Woman Candidate Master Jessica Callender, which propelled Taylor into fifth place with three points, level on score with McKay. In another competitive encounter, industrial engineer Martin Poon defeated Sachin Beharry, advancing two positions to seventh place with 2.5 points. Beharry, the youngest participant in the field, noted that competing against experienced opponents such as Poon is helping to build his confidence and practical experience.

The league brings together working professionals, national players, coaches, and emerging talents, fostering a consistent competitive environment. With two rounds remaining, the championship outcome is still open. The standings after Round Five see Mars in first with five points, Sandiford in second with four, and Oyeyipo in third with 3.5. Ryan McKay and Jaden Taylor follow in fourth and fifth with three points each, while Odinnie Reece and Martin Poon are on 2.5 points in sixth and seventh places.

Round Six is scheduled for Monday, October 19, at the Pegasus Hotel in Georgetown. The Pegasus Weekly Chess League is presented by Drayton's Chess Club in partnership with the Pegasus Chess Club and the Guyana Chess Federation. Further results and standings can be accessed via Drayton's Chess Club on Facebook.