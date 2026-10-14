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Glasgow Archdiocese proposes merger leaving two churches for three Clydebank parishes

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The Archdiocese of Glasgow has proposed a further administrative merger that will reduce the number of Catholic church buildings serving the Clydebank community within five years. Under the plan, the parish of Our Holy Redeemer (OHR) and St Margaret's is to merge with St Eunan's. The result will be two remaining buildings for the three parishes, though the Archdiocese has not yet confirmed which specific building will close.

Scotland
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OHR, located on Glasgow Road, was temporarily shut in August this year on health and safety grounds following its initial merger with St Margaret's. The new proposal accelerates the consolidation, leaving local campaigners concerned that the historic OHR building, which has served the area since the 1850s, is the most likely candidate for permanent closure.

The Archdiocese's decision reflects broader pressure to reduce operating costs and address declining priest numbers across the diocese. While the institution cites financial sustainability and changing attendance patterns as the drivers for these structural changes, parishioners argue the process lacks transparency regarding the specific reasons for OHR's current closure and the long-term financial decisions.

Caitlin Devine, a local campaigner who organised a petition attracting more than 1,200 signatures, stated that previous assurances given during the initial merger-that it was purely administrative and would not lead to closure-had not been honoured. She questioned why the Archdiocese appears determined to retain newer buildings over the historic OHR site, noting that OHR remains the only church in the area with sufficient capacity to house the wider community under one roof.

A spokesperson for St Eunan's responded to the announcement by welcoming the opportunity to strengthen links with fellow Catholics in the region. The statement focused on the intention to share resources and continue developing the Catholic community in Clydebank, without addressing the specific concerns raised about the potential closure of the OHR building. St Margaret's was also approached for comment on the proposal.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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