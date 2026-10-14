Tajikistan and Japan Finalize Feasibility Study for Kafirnigan River Bridge

The Japanese engineering and consulting firm CTII is completing the feasibility study for a new bridge over the Kafirnigan River, according to the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan.

The proposed structure is located at the 19+800 kilometer mark of the Dushanbe-Kulyab-Khorog-Kulma international highway, at the entrance to the city of Vahdat. The project is being funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Transport Minister Azim Ibrohim stated that the existing bridge is currently operational but fails to meet modern requirements regarding lane capacity and technical condition. He emphasized that the upgrade is necessary due to the road's status as an international transit route.

Japanese Ambassador Keiko Furuta confirmed Japan's interest in the project, noting that the implementation will be carried out in stages.

This initiative is part of a broader 25-year partnership between Dushanbe and Tokyo. To date, the two nations have completed 35 large-scale projects, including 12 JICA-backed initiatives focused on road and bridge construction, technical expertise, the procurement of road maintenance equipment, and specialized training for industry personnel.