World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Singapore court sentences man to seven years and six cane strokes for assault and theft

World » Asia » Singapore

On October 13, a Singapore court sentenced Shakur Han Shaid, 23, to seven years and four months' imprisonment and six strokes of the cane. The sentence, handed down by Deputy Public Prosecutor Khong Zi-Wei's team, marks the final procedural stage in a case involving three distinct criminal acts committed by Shaid after his release from reformative training.

The court established that Shaid pleaded guilty to three charges: voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and theft in dwelling. The sentencing authority relied on specific statutory limits: up to 15 years' jail and caning for the weapon-based assault, and up to seven years' jail for the theft. The prosecutor had recommended a jail term ranging from seven years and two months to eight years and two months, alongside six strokes of the cane.

Procedural Context and Prior Status

At the time of the offenses, Shaid was under specific administrative supervision. He had been released from reformative training on July 3, 2024, with a supervision period extending until July 5, 2026. This status was a key factual element in the prosecution's assessment of his conduct. The first incident occurred on November 10, 2024, at a coffee shop in Boon Lay. Shaid took $600 from a supervisor's wallet and altered the angle of a CCTV camera to obscure his actions. The supervisor discovered the missing funds and the adjusted camera upon ending her shift, leading to a police report the same day. Shaid was arrested on December 5, 2024, and released on bail the following day.

Incident Sequences and Evidentiary Findings

The second incident took place on December 26, 2024, at a void deck in Block 186 Boon Lay Avenue. Following a reported molestation involving his girlfriend, Shaid assaulted a 58-year-old man, punching him in the face and pinning him to the ground. The assault was stopped by Shaid's father. The victim sustained blunt trauma to his left eye and a jaw fracture. The police intervened after the victim called them, and he was hospitalized for treatment.

The most severe incident occurred between February 3 and 4, 2025, in Geylang. Shaid and co-accused Richard M. Azhar sought sexual services from a 44-year-old man. After the act, the victim demanded a fee of $50 per person. Azhar snatched the victim's bag and punched him, while Shaid, irritated by the physical contact, punched the victim and pinned him down. According to the court record, Shaid then used a brick weighing approximately 2kg to strike the victim. Both men fled with the victim's valuables. Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force found the victim in a pool of blood in a back alley of Geylang Lorong 21 at approximately 9 am, more than nine hours after the attack. The victim suffered extensive facial bone fractures, a skull fracture, and leg muscle injuries requiring multiple surgeries and ongoing physiotherapy.

Co-accused Azhar was separately sentenced in September 2025 to four and a half years' imprisonment and 12 strokes of the cane for his role in the Geylang incident. The legal distinction between the two sentences reflects the specific evidence attributed to each individual, with the prosecution highlighting Shaid's use of the heavy brick and the victim's prolonged exposure to danger as aggravating factors in the final ruling.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
White plume on Mars: The volcano that froze its own atmosphere
Science
White plume on Mars: The volcano that froze its own atmosphere
1.2 billion under poverty: The hidden deprivations that matter most
World
1.2 billion under poverty: The hidden deprivations that matter most
Dragonfly vs. Fly: The wing difference that explains their entire lifestyles
Planet Earth
Dragonfly vs. Fly: The wing difference that explains their entire lifestyles
Popular
Trump turns against Europe: How European Parliament sculpture could change Ukraine’s future

A controversial sculpture at the European Parliament has triggered a fierce response from Washington, with potential repercussions for Ukraine's leadership and the EU's financial stability.

Trump turns against Europe: How European Parliament sculpture could change Ukraine’s future
US-UK Sceptre project: A new long-range threat or an overhyped weapons venture?
US-UK Sceptre project: A new long-range threat or an overhyped weapons venture?
Contrasting fortunes in Russian aviation: MS-21 gains momentum, Tu-214 stumbles
Why a Healthy Battery Fails to Start in Winter Due to Chassis Ground Resistance
The Kremlin's greatest ally? Western politicians fighting each other over the Russian threat Lyuba Lulko Squid Skin Acts Like an Ear: How a Cephalopod Finds Us Margarita Kicherova Dragonfly vs. Fly: The wing difference that explains their entire lifestyles Andrey Mihayloff
Germany’s minister spends €188,000 of public money on photographers and makeup artists
World’s most expensive dog: The breed with a staggering price tag
London's new African cinema: Cultural hub or voluntary segregation?
London's new African cinema: Cultural hub or voluntary segregation?
Last materials
Trump media advisor: White House podium now under fire
U.S. Household Debt Delinquencies Reach Multi-Decade Highs as Inflation Erodes Purchasing Power
The Kremlin's greatest ally? Western politicians fighting each other over the Russian threat
Chelyabinsk region builds industrial robotics ecosystem across research and production
Supreme Court to Hear Case on Whether DOGE Must Respond to FOIA Requests
Yakutia uses kimberlite ore to combat permafrost thaw
Russian Heritage at a Premium: 'Russia' Center's Markups Defy Brand Accessibility
Sour apple marinade transforms herring into a light, piquant appetizer
Choosing China for Winter: From Ice Cities to Tropical Bays
Bandit Stew: A Layered One-Pot Ragout Cooked Without Stirring
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.