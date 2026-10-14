Singapore court sentences man to seven years and six cane strokes for assault and theft

On October 13, a Singapore court sentenced Shakur Han Shaid, 23, to seven years and four months' imprisonment and six strokes of the cane. The sentence, handed down by Deputy Public Prosecutor Khong Zi-Wei's team, marks the final procedural stage in a case involving three distinct criminal acts committed by Shaid after his release from reformative training.

The court established that Shaid pleaded guilty to three charges: voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and theft in dwelling. The sentencing authority relied on specific statutory limits: up to 15 years' jail and caning for the weapon-based assault, and up to seven years' jail for the theft. The prosecutor had recommended a jail term ranging from seven years and two months to eight years and two months, alongside six strokes of the cane.

Procedural Context and Prior Status

At the time of the offenses, Shaid was under specific administrative supervision. He had been released from reformative training on July 3, 2024, with a supervision period extending until July 5, 2026. This status was a key factual element in the prosecution's assessment of his conduct. The first incident occurred on November 10, 2024, at a coffee shop in Boon Lay. Shaid took $600 from a supervisor's wallet and altered the angle of a CCTV camera to obscure his actions. The supervisor discovered the missing funds and the adjusted camera upon ending her shift, leading to a police report the same day. Shaid was arrested on December 5, 2024, and released on bail the following day.

Incident Sequences and Evidentiary Findings

The second incident took place on December 26, 2024, at a void deck in Block 186 Boon Lay Avenue. Following a reported molestation involving his girlfriend, Shaid assaulted a 58-year-old man, punching him in the face and pinning him to the ground. The assault was stopped by Shaid's father. The victim sustained blunt trauma to his left eye and a jaw fracture. The police intervened after the victim called them, and he was hospitalized for treatment.

The most severe incident occurred between February 3 and 4, 2025, in Geylang. Shaid and co-accused Richard M. Azhar sought sexual services from a 44-year-old man. After the act, the victim demanded a fee of $50 per person. Azhar snatched the victim's bag and punched him, while Shaid, irritated by the physical contact, punched the victim and pinned him down. According to the court record, Shaid then used a brick weighing approximately 2kg to strike the victim. Both men fled with the victim's valuables. Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force found the victim in a pool of blood in a back alley of Geylang Lorong 21 at approximately 9 am, more than nine hours after the attack. The victim suffered extensive facial bone fractures, a skull fracture, and leg muscle injuries requiring multiple surgeries and ongoing physiotherapy.

Co-accused Azhar was separately sentenced in September 2025 to four and a half years' imprisonment and 12 strokes of the cane for his role in the Geylang incident. The legal distinction between the two sentences reflects the specific evidence attributed to each individual, with the prosecution highlighting Shaid's use of the heavy brick and the victim's prolonged exposure to danger as aggravating factors in the final ruling.