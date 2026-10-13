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Trump media advisor: White House podium now under fire

World » Americas

Katie Zacharia began her tenure as White House press secretary on Tuesday, October 12, succeeding Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down in August. The appointment places a former communications advisor for Trump Media & Technology Group at the center of the administration's public communications, a role defined by direct interaction with the press corps and the management of the White House podium.

White House
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
White House

Authority and Institutional Context

The press secretary operates under the executive authority of the President to manage official communications. However, the current procedural environment for this role is characterized by active legal and access-related conflicts. Last month, the White House restricted access for news organizations including CNN, MS NOW, and Politico. Subsequently, the Department of Justice initiated an investigation into the five television networks that provide shared pool video coverage of the President. These actions define the operational constraints within which Zacharia must conduct briefings.

Zacharia, a 41-year-old attorney and graduate of the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, transitioned from her role at Trump Media & Technology Group to the White House. Her previous professional history includes service on the advisory board of The White Rose Resistance, an anti-abortion organization, and frequent commentary on conservative media outlets such as Fox News and Newsmax. President Trump cited her personal loyalty as the primary factor in her selection, describing her as a "devoted fan and member of MAGA” with an "unblemished record of support.”

Professional Background and Public Record

Zacharia's public record includes specific statements on legal and political matters. In an August appearance on Real America's Voice, she discussed the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, a case that resulted in a mistrial after sparking national debate over postpartum depression. Zacharia attributed public perception in the case to "toxic feminism” and linked it to broader cultural debates regarding abortion.

Her social media activity prior to the appointment has also been documented. In 2022, she shared content amplifying right-wing conspiracy theories, including a post referring to former White House chief of staff John Podesta as "Pedo Podesta” and sharing claims that Democratic leaders targeted children. When contacted by NPR regarding these posts, which were first reported by the progressive media site Popular Information, White House officials responded with general praise for Zacharia without addressing the specific content of the social media accounts.

Immediate Operational Priorities

In her first week, Zacharia has addressed the administration's energy policies, specifically endorsing the President's plan to import Russian diesel fuel, a proposal that has faced bipartisan criticism. She also engaged in political defense of the Republican Party ahead of the November midterm elections, stating on Fox News that congressional Republicans and the Senate bore responsibility for potential electoral losses despite the President's policy record.

Administrative colleagues have signaled support for the new press secretary. FBI Director Kash Patel characterized Zacharia as "sharp, fearless,” while her predecessor, Karoline Leavitt, expressed confidence in her ability to serve the administration's communications needs.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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