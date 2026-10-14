U.S. Household Debt Delinquencies Reach Multi-Decade Highs as Inflation Erodes Purchasing Power

U.S. household debt delinquencies are climbing to multi-decade highs as inflation erodes purchasing power, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The share of seriously delinquent auto loan balances has reached a record high this year. Credit card balances that are seriously past due now stand at nearly 13%, a level close to the peak seen in 2010 following the housing crisis. While mortgage delinquencies have hit a six-year high, that figure remains significantly lower than the peak during the Great Recession.

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The cost of keeping up

The Federal Reserve's Survey of Consumer Finances indicates that nearly 9% of U. S. households spent more than 40% of their income on debt repayment in 2025. This is the highest level recorded since 2010. Over the same period, nearly 20% of households reported being late on a debt payment, up from approximately 12% in 2022. Student loan delinquencies have also surged in the past year, driven by the expiration of pandemic-era protections and changes to repayment plans under the Biden administration.

Older Americans face particularly sharp increases in default rates. The New York Fed reports that the share of auto loan accounts in delinquency among Americans over 70 is at its highest level since tracking began in 2000. For the same demographic, credit card delinquency is at its highest point since 2011. A March survey by Debt. com found that more than half of Americans relied on credit cards to cover basic needs such as groceries, rent, and utilities. Almost 60% of those surveyed said inflation was forcing them to carry a larger credit card balance than a year earlier.

Wage stagnation and spending cuts

Economists attribute the worsening debt situation to wage growth lagging behind inflation, causing a direct loss of purchasing power for millions of households. Joanne Hsu, director of the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, noted that frustration over the cost of living is mounting across the political spectrum. More than half of U. S. consumers stated they intend to cut back on spending in the coming year. The most common categories for these cuts include food, groceries, household items, cars, dining out, and vacations.

Kelly Regan, a certified financial planner at Girard, described credit cards as a "safety valve” for households that have exhausted their emergency savings. "We have an issue that if prices are increasing, especially more than people's wage growth, we're going to have a gap where things are going to cost more,” Regan said. "And if you don't have any savings or are able to find those savings somehow in your budget, you're going to accrue debt.” A recent CBS News poll found that nine in 10 Americans cite prices as the most important factor shaping their economic outlook, even as broader measures like GDP growth and unemployment remain relatively stable.