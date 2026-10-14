Supreme Court to Hear Case on Whether DOGE Must Respond to FOIA Requests

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments in U.S. DOGE Service v. U. S. District Court for the District of Columbia, a case determining whether the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is legally obligated to respond to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. Oral arguments are scheduled for early 2027, with a decision expected by that summer. The dispute centers on whether DOGE qualifies as an agency subject to FOIA or remains an exempt, purely advisory entity within the Executive Office of the President.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ted Eytan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ U.S. Supreme Court

DOGE was established by President Trump in early 2025 to oversee reductions in the federal workforce and the termination of government contracts. Led initially by Elon Musk, who served as a special government employee until May 2025, the task force operated across the executive branch. Its activities included processing buyouts, which the Government Accountability Office (GAO) noted contributed to a $6.7 billion expenditure on administrative leave costs in 2025, part of a total $9.5 billion spend that represented a sixfold increase from 2023.

The legal conflict originated when Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed a FOIA request in early 2025. CREW sought specific records, including DOGE's organizational chart, financial disclosures, and documentation of its authority to direct contract cancellations and employee firings. The Trump administration refused to process the request, asserting that because DOGE is housed within the Executive Office of the President and functions as an advisory body, it is not an "agency” as defined by FOIA and thus exempt from disclosure requirements.

CREW subsequently sued in the D. C. District Court, seeking a declaration that DOGE is subject to FOIA. A district judge initially permitted limited discovery to resolve the threshold question of DOGE's status. This allowed CREW to gather information regarding DOGE's structure and the scope of its authority, including the opportunity to depose Administrator Amy Gleason. The administration appealed this discovery order to the Supreme Court.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court vacated the lower court's order, citing separation of powers concerns. The Court stated that judicial deference is required regarding internal executive branch communications and that forcing the disclosure of intra-Executive Branch recommendations and their subsequent implementation raised significant constitutional issues. The Court remanded the case to the D. C. Circuit Court of Appeals with instructions to narrow the scope of discovery.

Following the remand, CREW withdrew portions of its discovery requests. It retained only inquiries focused on DOGE's structural organization, its specific directives to cancel federal contracts and fire workers, and examples of DOGE exercising independent authority, such as accessing sensitive databases. The D. C. Circuit authorized this narrowed discovery, finding it consistent with the Supreme Court's directive. The administration has now appealed this decision back to the Supreme Court.

In the latest filing, Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued that the current discovery process infringes upon the autonomy and confidentiality of presidential advisors. Sauer warned that allowing such broad discovery would create a precedent burdening future presidential administrations with litigation designed to extract information from Executive Office staff. The core issue before the Supreme Court remains whether the procedural mechanism of FOIA applies to an entity that claims to operate outside the traditional agency framework while exercising significant operational influence over federal personnel and contracts.