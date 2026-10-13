Thousands of Kiwis could live longer with continuous glucose monitoring, study finds

Access to real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology is expanding beyond its traditional role in type 1 diabetes care, with new evidence suggesting it can extend the lives of people with type 2 diabetes who require intensive insulin therapy. A study led by Associate Professor Ryan Paul, an endocrinologist at the University of Waikato and Health New Zealand, indicates that for these patients, CGM offers a more cost-effective and clinically effective alternative to traditional finger-prick testing, potentially adding three months to their life expectancy on average while reducing the years spent managing severe complications.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Gestational_diabetes_kit.jpg by Jessica Merz Диабет уступает стволовым клеткам

The central mechanism of this access involves a small sensor inserted under the skin that tracks glucose levels continuously throughout the day and night. This data is transmitted in real time to a receiver, typically a smartphone, allowing patients to observe how specific foods (kai) and physical activity affect their blood sugar levels instantly. Unlike finger-prick testing, which provides only a snapshot of glucose levels and requires up to four tests per day, the CGM sensor lasts for at least 10 days, reducing the need for pricks to roughly one every two weeks. The technology also provides automated alerts when glucose levels become too high or too low, enabling patients and their whānau to intervene immediately rather than waiting for a scheduled test.

The study highlights a significant disparity in outcomes, particularly for Māori and Pacific people, who are at least two and a half times more likely to develop diabetes, its complications, and death from the condition compared to the general population. Associate Professor Paul notes that for young Māori and Pacific individuals with type 2 diabetes, life expectancy can be reduced by 20 to 25 years compared to European people without diabetes. The research suggests that CGM is especially beneficial for this group because it addresses the aggressive nature of type 2 diabetes that starts at an earlier age, offering a tool to manage the condition more effectively and potentially break the intergenerational cycle of the disease.

Economic considerations play a crucial role in the accessibility of this technology. While the sensor used in the study cost approximately $50 to $55 per week for those self-funding, cheaper alternatives are available on the market at around $25 per week. Despite this weekly cost, the study finds that CGM is very cost-effective for the health system. Health New Zealand spends over $2 billion annually on diabetes care, with more than 80% of that expenditure dedicated to managing complications such as eye disease, kidney failure, and amputations. By enabling earlier intervention and better daily management, CGM aims to reduce these downstream costs.

New Zealand currently offers arguably the best access in the world to CGM for people with type 1 diabetes, but the study argues that those with type 2 diabetes on multiple daily insulin injections also stand to benefit significantly. The technology shifts the focus from reactive treatment to proactive management, providing patients with the data needed to adjust their treatment in real time. This approach is seen as a critical step in reducing the burden of diabetes complications and improving quality of life, particularly for communities disproportionately affected by the disease.