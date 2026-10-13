1.2 billion under poverty: The hidden deprivations that matter most

The number of people living in acute multidimensional poverty reached 1.2 billion in 2026, marking the first increase since the global index was established in 2010. A report prepared by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative recorded an increase of 51.5 million people compared to the previous year. This shift highlights that formal rights to basic services do not always translate into actual access, particularly in developing countries.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved People sleeping in the streets

The mechanism behind this gap is defined by the index's methodology. Unlike traditional measures that rely solely on household income levels, this metric accounts for simultaneous deprivations. An individual is categorized as living in acute poverty if they face a combination of issues-such as a lack of clean drinking water, electricity, adequate housing, safe cooking facilities, sufficient nutrition, or limited access to education-even if their monetary income formally exceeds the subsistence minimum. The index thus captures not just a shortage of money, but the inability to utilize basic social living conditions.

Critical Data Shortages and Demographic Factors

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner described the situation as an unacceptable mutual reinforcement of negative factors, where hunger blocks access to education, while the absence of water and electricity exacerbates both problems. However, analyzing the causes of the increase requires caution. The UNDP indicates that the key driver of the rising absolute figures was population growth. This means the increase in the number of poor people does not necessarily reflect a deterioration in the quality of life for each individual resident; rather, it reflects the growing population in countries where structural access problems persist.

A significant limitation in interpreting these data is the quality of statistics. Of the 108 developing countries included in the measurement, only 13 provided new, current data. The remaining indicators are based on past estimates. This fragmentation prevents a precise determination of how much of the growth is due to a real worsening of socio-economic conditions versus natural population increase. It is important to understand that the "global indicator" here is an average across a sample, a significant portion of which is outdated or missing.

Child Poverty Dimensions

More than half of the 1.2 billion people suffering from acute poverty are children. For this group, the consequences of systemic service failures are cumulative. A lack of access to education or adequate nutrition in childhood creates persistent barriers for future development. The report provides illustrative statistics: of 100 children born into families where parents had no education beyond the primary level, only 11 enter university. This clearly demonstrates how the deficit of basic conditions in one generation blocks the social elevator for the next. The public promise of the state to provide education is transformed into a concrete opportunity-or its absence-specifically at the level of basic resource accessibility for the family.

Local Successes Against the Global Trend

Despite the negative global dynamics, the report records positive shifts at the national level. Over the past 15 years, 33 countries have managed to reduce the share of their population living in acute poverty. Significant progress was recorded in six Sub-Saharan African countries, as well as in Asia, where China and Vietnam demonstrated the fastest rates of improvement. These examples confirm that changing the conditions of service access is possible through targeted state policy, even in low-income countries.

The overall picture reveals that the global increase in acute poverty reflects a combination of population growth, structural deficits in providing basic services, and the limitations of current statistical data, rather than a mass deterioration of the status of all developing-world residents. For individuals in countries like Colombia or other Latin American nations, having a formal right to health, education, and housing does not guarantee their realization without solving specific infrastructure and logistical tasks, as measured through the lens of multidimensional poverty.