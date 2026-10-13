IMF Revises Spain's 2026 GDP Growth Upward to 2.5% Amid Global Stability

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its projection for Spain's GDP growth in 2026 upward to 2.5%, an increase of 0.4 percentage points from the estimate provided in July. Concurrently, the organization maintained its forecast for global economic growth at 3.1%, a 0.1 percentage point rise, and set the outlook for the Eurozone at 1.1%, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than its July assessment. Spain's growth forecast for 2027 remains unchanged at 1.8%.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Observing market growth

According to the IMF, the primary factor supporting global economic resilience is the restructuring of energy supply chains amidst conflict in the Middle East. The fund noted that oil supply disruptions proved "more resilient than expected," with their negative impact partially offset by the diversification of transport routes and increased energy production in other regions. A secondary driver of this stability has been a surge in investments in artificial intelligence technologies.

The IMF's official report highlights that, in the absence of adjustments in energy markets, oil supply disruptions alone would have led to a significant decline in global growth in 2026. Labor markets have displayed "unexpectedly strong" resilience, while financial systems have withstood "the sharpest tightening of monetary policy in the last 50 years."

This growth is accompanied by rising inflationary expectations. The IMF projects that global inflation will rise to 4.7% in 2026 due to increased raw material costs, before easing to 4.1% in 2027. Core inflation is estimated at 3.9% for 2026 and 3.7% for 2027. Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF Managing Director, warned that the depletion of energy and raw material reserves "may test the resilience of the global economy."

Low-income countries and households face particular vulnerability, encountering higher food prices driven by transport disruptions, rising fertilizer costs, and extreme weather events. The fund also identified a concentration of risks within the technology sector, noting that global expansion currently relies heavily on a limited number of corporations and economies. Furthermore, high levels of public debt in several nations are contributing to higher long-term yields and inflationary expectations, a trend that could render growth in 2027 "significantly lower" than in the baseline scenario. To support medium-term growth, the IMF advises countries to safeguard financial stability, support the private sector, and strengthen fiscal sustainability.