Philippines working hours fall to 39.2 as weather disrupts labor

Official data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) indicates that average weekly working hours in the Philippines fell to 39.2 hours in August, down from 40.6 hours in July. The PSA attributed this reduction primarily to adverse weather conditions, which compelled millions of workers to reduce their labor volume. This shift directly impacts workers' actual income and complicates employer management of shift schedules, overtime payments, and regulatory reporting.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Tropical storm

Despite a decline in the unemployment rate to 5.3% in August, labor underutilization remained at 11.9%. Consequently, approximately 5.9 million workers are seeking additional hours or income sources. For businesses, these conditions pose operational risks, particularly the need to maintain productivity while ensuring accurate and fair payroll during weather-related disruptions.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has previously noted that extreme weather events and heat contribute to the loss of millions of work hours annually in tropical regions, heavily affecting labor-intensive and shift-based sectors such as manufacturing, retail, and logistics. In this context, AscentHR, an HR technology provider, has urged companies to strengthen workforce resilience and modernize salary calculation systems.

Subramanyam Srivani, Founder and CEO of AscentHR, explained that operational resilience extends beyond disaster action plans to include the flexibility of HR technology. He stated that business agility in the face of disrupted schedules relies on automated shift tracking, flexible variable pay systems, and real-time compliance protection. These measures ensure employees receive accurate compensation without delays or administrative errors.

As companies prepare for fourth-quarter seasonal hiring, AscentHR advises employers to evaluate the flexibility, local legal compliance, and real-time data capabilities of their HR systems. The company argues that relying on outdated solutions creates bottlenecks during emergency changes, whereas investment in secure, automated tools protects financial results and employee well-being. AscentHR's platforms, including PowerPay and StoHRM, utilize AI automation and cloud analytics to manage workforce disruptions.