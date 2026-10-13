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Delhi CEO resolves 60% of flagged voter cases following EC procedural easing

World

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has announced that over 60% of the 3.3 million voter cases flagged during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have now been resolved. The acceleration in verification comes after the Election Commission (EC) eased procedural requirements in late September to prevent widespread disenfranchisement.

The scale of the resolution reflects a significant shift in efficiency. Between August 31 and September 29, only approximately 400,000 cases were cleared. However, following the procedural relaxations, another 1.6 million cases were disposed of in just 12 days. These two million resolved cases include both voters verified for inclusion in the final roll and those whose claims were rejected.

The current exercise stems from a massive discrepancy identified during the SIR process. While Delhi started with approximately 14.5 million electors on June 30, the draft roll published on August 31 included only 9.75 million, with 4.75 million names removed due to factors such as death, migration, or duplicate entries. Of those remaining in the draft, 3.31 million voters were issued notices demanding clarification or documentation to prove their eligibility.

These flagged cases were primarily split into two categories: 1.93 million electors with "logical discrepancies" in their forms and 1.38 million who were "unmapped," meaning their details could not be linked to the previous 2002 intensive revision records.

To resolve the bottleneck, the Election Commission implemented several systemic changes on September 26. The revised process now allows Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to visit voters' homes to collect documents, reducing the need for citizens to attend hearings in person. Additionally, online hearings have been strengthened, and family members are now permitted to appear on behalf of the elector.

Administrative capacity was also scaled up significantly. The number of Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) authorised to dispose of cases was increased from 297 to 902. Furthermore, registration officers can now resolve cases based on a BLO's verification declaration without a formal hearing. To maintain momentum, nearly 15,000 BLOs have been assigned daily targets to clear at least 10 notices per day.

The claims and objections phase is set to conclude on October 30, while the overall disposal of cases will continue until November 30. Following four previous revisions to the deadline, the final electoral roll for Delhi is now scheduled for release on December 4.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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