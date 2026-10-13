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WHP Telecoms seeks prior approval for 20-metre mast at North Street Green opposite Six Sisters mural

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WHP Telecoms has submitted a pre-application enquiry to Bristol City Council regarding the installation of a 20-metre mobile mast at North Street Green in Bedminster. The proposed structure is designed to host equipment for 3 and EE networks and is designated as a replacement for an existing site in the vicinity.

The proposal relies on permitted development rights under current regulations, which allow mobile infrastructure to be erected on public land without standard planning permission. However, WHP must obtain a determination from the council on whether prior approval is required for the mast's siting and appearance. In a letter to planners, the company stated that the specific location meets its "technical and operational requirements" and was identified following pre-application discussions with the council's planning department.

The site is directly opposite the "Six Sisters' mural, a prominent feature of the area's visual character. North Street Green has undergone recent physical modifications led by the "Friends of North Street Green' volunteer group. These changes include the removal of advertising boards near the Luckwell Road substation, the installation of new planters and picnic tables, and the creation of a mini-wildflower meadow.

Mo Mulligan, chair of the Friends group, has objected to the proposal, arguing that the mast would compromise the improved condition of the space. "There's no way we want that monstrosity where they are asking to put it," Mulligan said. "It's in entirely the wrong place. We will certainly be making an objection clear."

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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