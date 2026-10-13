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Argentina shifts agricultural output to bioenergy feedstock

World

Argentina's agricultural sector is shifting its operational model away from traditional grain exports toward energy production, where soy and corn are increasingly treated as strategic feedstock for biodiesel and bioethanol rather than solely as food or livestock feed. This transition alters the market logic for farmers, who are moving from reliance on volatile seasonal spot prices to securing long-term contracts that insulate them from immediate commodity price shocks.

Corn
Photo: unsplash.com by Andre Ouellet is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Corn

The economic implications are distinct. By processing soy domestically into biodiesel rather than exporting raw material, the sector aims to capture value-added revenue, generate employment, and increase tax receipts within the country. This internal processing capacity serves as a mechanism to stabilize foreign exchange reserves, a critical requirement for an economy grappling with chronic inflation and peso instability. However, analysts note that this structural shift does not automatically resolve broader issues of low consumer purchasing power.

The integration of agriculture into the energy market provides a diversification of demand, linking farm income to global energy cycles and environmental standards in addition to the food market. Despite this stabilizing effect, the sector faces systemic operational constraints, including high costs for production modernization, regulatory uncertainty, and regional macroeconomic volatility. The long-term economic benefit depends on maintaining the technological processing cycle within national borders, ensuring that Argentina moves beyond the role of a primary raw material supplier.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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