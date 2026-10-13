Trump vs. Red States: AI Infrastructure Fuels Political Clash Ahead of Midterms

The construction of data centers has emerged as a pivotal institutional and political issue ahead of the 2026 U. S. midterm elections, creating a distinct friction between the administration of President Donald Trump and several Republican candidates. While the federal level continues to frame artificial intelligence infrastructure as a matter of national security and economic advantage, state-level mechanisms for permitting and grid connections are undergoing active reconsideration.

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Geographic distribution data from independent firm Cleanview Research illustrates this shift: by 2025, 68% of operational data centers were located in states with a Republican voting majority. Among facilities under construction, this figure rises to 75%, and for those in the planning stages, it reaches 80%. Analysts at Greenmantle attribute this trend to the historical willingness of "red” states to accept large, energy-intensive infrastructure projects, coupled with lower densities of environmental regulation and greater availability of vacant land.

The White House position remains unchanged. President Trump publicly supports the expansion, arguing that it is necessary to prevent investment from flowing to China and warning that a failure to develop this infrastructure would lead to regional economic decline. His approach favors minimal state regulatory barriers, replacing them with voluntary commitments from developers to local communities, such as job creation or reduced electricity rates.

However, the practical impacts of operating these facilities-rising electricity bills, noise pollution, and strain on local resources-have triggered institutional responses at the state level. In Texas, which is building the largest number of new facilities, Governor Greg Abbott has temporarily suspended environmental permitting and grid connections for new data centers. This action relies on the state executive's authority to manage licensing and energy infrastructure within Texas's jurisdiction.

In Ohio, Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has stated his intent to use the executive powers of the incoming state governor. He plans to sign an order on his first day in office to immediately halt the approval of new data center projects. This moratorium will remain in effect until legislators pass an "Ohioans-First” law, which would require such facilities to provide free electrical connections to residents of surrounding areas. These measures demonstrate the use of state regulatory mechanisms to manage the consequences of federal technology trends.

In Georgia, Republican candidate Rick Jackson supports the federal position, delegating decisions on construction to local authorities. This stance contrasts with Democratic candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is demanding a temporary moratorium. The disagreement among candidates within the same party indicates that institutional control over energy-intensive infrastructure has become a central issue in regional politics, determining whether projects will be paused, burdened with additional conditions, or canceled.

Source: Pravda.Ru