Algerian Sands: Government’s New Extraction Fee Shakes Up Sahara Resource Use

The Algerian government has proposed a new fee for the extraction and use of Sahara sands, according to the draft Finance Law for 2027 (PLF 2027). Under Article 182 of the proposal, the tax would apply to all forms of Saharan sand, including dune sand and deposits left by sandstorms.

Photo: earthobservatory.nasa.gov is licensed under GNU Free Documentation License Circular rock massifs of Arcana in the Sahara

The draft outlines a rate of 500 Algerian dinars per cubic meter of extracted sand. Payments are to be directed to the local inspection office for state property. Further implementation details may be established later via an interministerial order from the ministers of internal affairs and finance.

The measure targets 17 southern wilayets: Adrar, Tamanrasset, Bechar, Illizi, Tindouf, Ouargla, Ghardaia, El Oued, In Salah, In Guezam, Bordj Badji Mokhtar, Djanet, Beni Abbes, El Menia, Timimoun, Touggourt, and El M'Ghair. Government data identifies 250 extraction points across these administrative units.

In its explanatory note, the government states that large-scale sand extraction for construction, public works, industry, road infrastructure, and dam building currently occurs without compensation to the state treasury. The proposed fee aims to capture this financial resource to increase budget revenues.

While the draft notes an expected annual revenue of 700 million dinars, current extraction volumes are cited at 1.34 billion cubic meters per year.