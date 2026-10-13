Kyrgyzstan to launch 113 new plants in 2026 as industrial output hits 600 billion soms

Kyrgyzstan is intensifying its efforts to diversify its economic base through a targeted industrialization drive. Under the "100 Industrial Enterprises — 2026" project, the government aims to launch 113 new plants and factories this year, with the goal of creating over 11,000 new jobs.

According to data from the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, as of September 12, 60 enterprises have already been opened. This specific surge included a coordinated launch of 60 facilities in the Talas region to mark Independence Day. This cluster alone reportedly attracted approximately $500 million in investment and generated over 4,000 jobs. The Ministry is now focused on the remaining 47 projects scheduled for the end of the year.

Structural Shift in Industrial Output

The scale of industrial growth in Kyrgyzstan has seen a significant trajectory over the last few years. According to Talant Karasarvov, Head of the Industrial Analysis Department at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the volume of industrial production rose from approximately 300 billion soms in 2019 to 800 billion soms by 2025.

For the first eight months of 2026, production reached 600 billion soms, marking an 8% increase compared to the same period last year. Data from the National Statistical Committee further refines this, noting a physical volume index increase of 8.8% for the same period. The manufacturing sector remains the primary driver, accounting for roughly 476 billion soms of the total output.

While Kyrgyzstan's overall GDP grew by 11% during the January-August 2026 period to reach 1.396 trillion soms, the share of commodity production in the GDP structure stood at 34.7%. This figure, however, is a composite that includes agriculture and construction alongside industrial manufacturing.

Stricter Criteria for New Investment

Since 2025, the government has shifted from simple quantity to quality in its industrial selection process. To be included in the state's industrial project, new enterprises must now meet three specific thresholds:

Minimum investment of $100,000 per project.

Creation of at least 30 new jobs.

A clear orientation toward export markets.

The current wave of expansion is heavily concentrated in light industry, glass production, and construction materials. The overarching goal is to reduce reliance on imports and increase foreign currency inflows through exports.

Cumulative Impact and Constraints

The "100 Industrial Enterprises" project is a multi-year effort. In 2024, 102 enterprises were launched with over $800 million in investment; in 2025, 119 were opened, also attracting over $800 million. If the 2026 target of 113 plants is met, the total number of new facilities launched over three years will reach 334.

Despite the optimistic figures, structural bottlenecks remain. Economist Erkin Abdrazakov notes that while regional development is accelerating-particularly in stone processing and agricultural value-added production in the south-the primary constraint is energy capacity. Abdrazakov argues that the full potential of these new industrial zones can only be realized if the country successfully integrates alternative energy sources, such as solar, wind, and small hydropower plants, to prevent power shortages from throttling production.

The current industrial push is aligned with the National Development Program 2030, which prioritizes industrialization and the processing of raw materials as a means of long-term economic diversification.