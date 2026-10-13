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Pune to face weekly water supply shutdowns every Thursday from October 15

World

Residents of Pune are set to experience a significant disruption in their daily water access as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) implements a citywide supply shutdown every Thursday, effective from October 15. The move comes in response to a rainfall deficit and warnings that the El Niño phenomenon may prolong water stress across Maharashtra.

The PMC's action follows a broader directive from the Maharashtra government, which has urged civic bodies to enforce a 10 per cent reduction in water consumption starting October 16. According to Pavneet Kaur, Additional Municipal Commissioner, the government has highlighted that El Niño has already impacted this monsoon's rainfall and is likely to affect the next cycle, necessitating a strict management plan to ensure reserves last until August 31, 2027.

The crisis is rooted in the declining levels of the Khadakwasla dam chain-comprising the Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar reservoirs. As of October 12, the combined storage stood at 26.22 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), a figure lower than that recorded during the same period last year.

Beyond the weekly Thursday outages, the PMC has introduced stringent restrictions on non-essential water usage to prioritise drinking water for the population. Specifically, the use of municipal drinking water for construction has been banned. Builders are now required to source water from borewells, wells, or treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants.

Furthermore, the civic body has ordered the closure of commercial vehicle washing centres. Restrictions also apply to the filling of swimming pools, gardening, and the cleaning of open spaces using potable water.

The duration of these measures will depend on the replenishment of reservoirs during the next monsoon; however, the state government has indicated that further reductions in supply may be necessary if the situation worsens. For the people of Pune, these changes mean a recurring weekly interruption to basic utility services and a mandatory shift in how water is managed for both domestic and commercial activities.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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