Armed robbery suspects in East Berbice claim inside assistance for $10m theft

Investigations into an armed robbery at a beverage depot in East Berbice-Corentyne have advanced following the arrest of three suspects, with police reporting the recovery of some of the stolen cash and a firearm. A significant development in the case is the suggestion, derived from information provided by those in custody, that the incident may have been facilitated by inside assistance.

The incident occurred at approximately 19:35 on Saturday at the business premises of 57-year-old Jagnaven Prasad, known locally as "Balram,” in Number 2 Village, East Canje, Region Six. According to police, three masked men entered the establishment, one armed with a handgun while the others carried a baseball bat and a cutlass. Prasad, who was in the cashier area, reported that the intruders demanded cash and searched multiple drawers.

Prasad stated that he initially resisted the demands, insisting he had no money, until one of the men pointed a firearm at him and threatened to kill him. He subsequently surrendered the keys to a locked drawer. The suspects reportedly took approximately $200,000 from one drawer and another $10 million in Guyanese and US dollars from a separate location within the office, totaling an estimated $10.2 million. Police confirmed that no shots were fired and no injuries were sustained during the 15 to 20-minute confrontation.

The suspects fled in a dark-grey motor vehicle identified by police, traveling in the direction of New Amsterdam with its lights off. Prasad's wife and son were present during the incident; his son was outside the establishment, and his wife had recently come downstairs. Prasad noted that his wife observed two guns, a stick, and a cutlass during the event, though he personally accounted for one firearm. He has since stated that the experience left him deeply shaken and that he remained inside the premises for half an hour after the bandits escaped.

Police have obtained CCTV footage from the establishment to aid in their investigation. While the suspects have provided information suggesting the robbery was an inside job, this remains an investigative lead rather than a confirmed finding. No formal charges have been detailed in the initial reports, and the case is still under active investigation. Prasad disclosed that this was not his first encounter with armed criminals, recalling previous attempted robberies at a different business in Double Heart several years ago.