UK government rejects 69,000-signature petition for higher maternity pay citing 2027 statutory review

The UK government has formally responded to a petition demanding higher maternity pay, rejecting the core proposal while pointing to an ongoing statutory review that will conclude in early 2027.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Mother's and child's hands

Nearly 69,000 people signed the petition, initiated by Joeli Brearley, which called for a structural change to how new mothers are compensated. The campaign proposed that mothers should receive 90 per cent of their salary for the first 12 weeks of leave, followed by payments equivalent to the National Minimum Wage for the remainder of the period.

Government position: support, not replacement

In a statement published on October 9, the government maintained that statutory maternity pay is not designed to replace full earnings. "Maternity pay is intended to provide a measure of financial support while a mother takes time away from work to recover from childbirth and care for her child," the response said.

The government distinguished between the National Living Wage, which sets a minimum hourly rate for active work, and maternity pay, which provides financial support during absence from work. It noted that from April 2026, the standard weekly rate for these payments will increase by 3.8 per cent, in line with the Consumer Prices Index, rising from £187.18 to £194.32.

Under current rules, eligible women can receive either Statutory Maternity Pay (SMP), paid by employers, or Maternity Allowance, paid by the Department for Work and Pensions. Both can be claimed for up to 39 weeks. For SMP, the first six weeks are paid at 90 per cent of average weekly earnings with no upper limit. For the subsequent 33 weeks, the payment is the lower of the standard weekly rate or 90 per cent of average weekly earnings.

Petition claims vs official data

Supporters of the petition argue that the current system leaves families struggling with household bills and forces mothers to return to work earlier than planned. The petition cites estimates suggesting the proportion of mothers returning to work early for financial reasons rose from 42 per cent in 2022 to 58 per cent in 2023.

The campaign also claims that the UK's Statutory Maternity Pay is among the least generous in Europe, arguing that the gap between maternity payments and the minimum wage is widening. It estimates that between 2023 and 2026, SMP increased by 12.7 per cent, compared with a 22 per cent rise in the National Living Wage.

The government highlighted other available supports, including Universal Credit, Child Benefit, the £500 Sure Start Maternity Grant, and Healthy Start vouchers, depending on individual circumstances.

Review timeline

The government's response references its Parental Leave and Pay Review, which launched on July 1, 2025, and is due to conclude in early 2027. The review examines how the system can better support families while balancing the needs of parents, employers, and taxpayers. Ministers stated that supporting mothers' health and wellbeing is a key objective and that the government has engaged with maternity advocacy groups regarding the impact of current pay levels on family finances.

However, the government has not committed to adopting the specific changes proposed in the petition. "While the Review is considering whether changes may be needed in future, the current maternity pay system continues to provide support for eligible mothers during pregnancy and the first year following the birth of a child," the statement concluded.