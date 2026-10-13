DWP can now access bank balances to verify benefit entitlement

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has introduced a new mechanism that allows banks and financial institutions to share specific, limited account details with the government to verify benefit entitlements. This Eligibility Verification Measure (EVM) applies to recipients of Universal Credit, Pension Credit, and New Style Employment and Support Allowance in England, Scotland and Wales.

The core of this change is a shift in how the DWP confirms that claimants are receiving the correct amount of support. Previously, verification relied heavily on self-declaration and sampling. Under the new rules, financial institutions must provide specified information when they receive an Eligibility Verification Notice from the DWP. This creates a direct link between bank records and government benefit calculations, but within strict boundaries.

What information is actually shared?

The DWP does not gain live access to online banking accounts, nor can it view transactions in real time. The process works by the DWP sharing eligibility indicators with banks, helping them identify accounts that may need checking. If an account meets these indicators, the institution can share a restricted set of data.

The information that may be disclosed includes:

The names of all account holders, including joint accounts and accounts belonging to others.

Details of held accounts, including linked accounts.

Account numbers and sort codes.

The balance in the relevant accounts.

Dates of transactions that took place in another country.

Crucially, banks are prohibited from sharing full bank statements, detailed transaction records, or information about how claimants spend their money. Sensitive personal data, such as political opinions or religious beliefs, is also excluded. Financial institutions face fines for sharing information they are not permitted to disclose, and the DWP states that any data shared but found to be irrelevant to the claim will be destroyed in line with its Information Management Policy.

The impact on claimants

The publication of this guidance does not mean every claimant will be investigated. The aim is to identify incorrect payments rather than to conduct a blanket audit. However, if information suggests a payment is incorrect, the DWP will review the claim. This review could result in a finding that the claimant is not eligible for the benefit or that the amount paid is wrong.

Claimants will be contacted if the DWP needs to check their eligibility. Those with an online account will receive a message via their online journal, while others may be contacted by telephone, letter, or text message. The DWP emphasises that any decision regarding entitlement is made by human staff, not by artificial intelligence. Claimants who disagree with a decision can request a mandatory reconsideration.

Reporting obligations and safeguards

The DWP is reminding claimants that they must keep their information up to date. Changes in circumstances that may affect entitlement include:

Changes to money, savings, or investments.

Changes to income.

Moving to a new address.

Someone moving into or out of the home, such as a partner, child, or lodger.

Receiving one-off payments, including gifts, refunds, or compensation.

Leaving England, Scotland, or Wales for any period, including holidays.

Failing to report these changes, or providing wrong or incomplete information, can lead to overpayment recovery, prosecution, or fines. The specific rules depend on the benefit being claimed, so claimants are advised to check the relevant eligibility guidance.

Independent oversight is built into the system. An independent reviewer will examine whether the DWP and financial institutions have followed the law. Reports on these findings will be presented to Parliament. The Code of Practice on Eligibility Verification Notices sets out how the DWP exercises its powers under the Fraud, Error and Recovery Act 2025, including safeguards to protect personal data.