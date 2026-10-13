BNZ completes New Zealand's first silver hedge for New Zealand Mint

BNZ has completed its first silver hedge in New Zealand, providing a mechanism for the country's largest precious metal producer to manage extreme input cost volatility. The arrangement allows New Zealand Mint's Agoro division to lock in prices for silver and gold required for future collectible production, shielding its margins from rapid market swings that previously threatened its pricing structure and product positioning.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Silver bars

The necessity for this financial instrument became acute when the price of silver rose by more than 50 percent in New Zealand dollar terms in January 2026, only to fall by 25 percent within two days. Agoro, which manufactures branded collectibles for global franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel, faces a specific operational risk: product development and manufacturing decisions must be made months before items reach consumers. Without price certainty, the company would be forced to continually adjust retail prices to reflect raw material fluctuations. This constant repricing would signal to the market that Agoro functions primarily as a commodity reseller rather than a creator of collectible value, potentially eroding its brand identity and customer trust.

Chief Executive Vedran Babic explained that silver presents a dual challenge compared to gold, as it serves both as a safe-haven investment metal and an industrial commodity. This duality amplifies price volatility, driven by geopolitical uncertainty, inflation, interest rate changes, and the strength of the US dollar. By hedging a portion of its future metal requirements, Agoro secures a fixed cost for a major production input. This allows the company to plan production and pricing with greater confidence, stabilizing its balance sheet against the "extraordinary" market movements observed over the past year.

The hedging framework was developed over several months by BNZ in collaboration with New Zealand Mint and PwC. BNZ general manager of markets Cameron Waugh noted that New Zealand Mint's combination of global commodity exposure and consumer product sales is unique to the local market. Consequently, silver hedging is not a high-volume domestic product but part of a global suite of banking solutions adapted to meet specific client needs. BNZ executive Penny Ford indicated that while few other New Zealand entities require silver hedging, the bank can deploy global capabilities to support clients with such specialized exposure.

For Agoro, the shift from spot-market exposure to hedged procurement represents a change in risk management strategy. It converts variable input costs into more predictable financial obligations, enabling the business to focus on product design and international expansion without the distraction of daily price fluctuations. The company expects this volatility to persist, citing the conflicting forces of safe-haven demand and industrial use, but the hedge provides a buffer that decouples production costs from immediate market sentiment.