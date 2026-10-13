World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

BNZ completes New Zealand's first silver hedge for New Zealand Mint

World » Oceania » New Zealand

BNZ has completed its first silver hedge in New Zealand, providing a mechanism for the country's largest precious metal producer to manage extreme input cost volatility. The arrangement allows New Zealand Mint's Agoro division to lock in prices for silver and gold required for future collectible production, shielding its margins from rapid market swings that previously threatened its pricing structure and product positioning.

Silver bars
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Silver bars

The necessity for this financial instrument became acute when the price of silver rose by more than 50 percent in New Zealand dollar terms in January 2026, only to fall by 25 percent within two days. Agoro, which manufactures branded collectibles for global franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel, faces a specific operational risk: product development and manufacturing decisions must be made months before items reach consumers. Without price certainty, the company would be forced to continually adjust retail prices to reflect raw material fluctuations. This constant repricing would signal to the market that Agoro functions primarily as a commodity reseller rather than a creator of collectible value, potentially eroding its brand identity and customer trust.

Chief Executive Vedran Babic explained that silver presents a dual challenge compared to gold, as it serves both as a safe-haven investment metal and an industrial commodity. This duality amplifies price volatility, driven by geopolitical uncertainty, inflation, interest rate changes, and the strength of the US dollar. By hedging a portion of its future metal requirements, Agoro secures a fixed cost for a major production input. This allows the company to plan production and pricing with greater confidence, stabilizing its balance sheet against the "extraordinary" market movements observed over the past year.

The hedging framework was developed over several months by BNZ in collaboration with New Zealand Mint and PwC. BNZ general manager of markets Cameron Waugh noted that New Zealand Mint's combination of global commodity exposure and consumer product sales is unique to the local market. Consequently, silver hedging is not a high-volume domestic product but part of a global suite of banking solutions adapted to meet specific client needs. BNZ executive Penny Ford indicated that while few other New Zealand entities require silver hedging, the bank can deploy global capabilities to support clients with such specialized exposure.

For Agoro, the shift from spot-market exposure to hedged procurement represents a change in risk management strategy. It converts variable input costs into more predictable financial obligations, enabling the business to focus on product design and international expansion without the distraction of daily price fluctuations. The company expects this volatility to persist, citing the conflicting forces of safe-haven demand and industrial use, but the hedge provides a buffer that decouples production costs from immediate market sentiment.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Philippines
Syrian national arrested in Cebu after touching two women without consent at night market
Trump turns against Europe: How European Parliament sculpture could change Ukraine’s future
Europe
Trump turns against Europe: How European Parliament sculpture could change Ukraine’s future
Germany’s minister spends €188,000 of public money on photographers and makeup artists
Society
Germany’s minister spends €188,000 of public money on photographers and makeup artists
Popular
Antarctic claims ignite firestorm: US ambassador's remark sparks diplomatic crisis in Chile

Chilean lawmakers are demanding the expulsion of the US Ambassador after his assertion that Antarctica belongs to no nation, igniting a diplomatic firestorm.

Antarctic claims ignite firestorm: US ambassador's remark sparks diplomatic crisis in Chile
Coffee or soda: Which daily drink habit shows a stronger link to healthy aging?
Coffee or soda: Which daily drink habit shows a stronger link to healthy aging?
Singapore woman sentenced for diverting over $10,000 in egg donations for nursing home
Aviation security's internal blind spot: Flydubai captain's heroism against co-pilot's terror plot
US-UK Sceptre project: A new long-range threat or an overhyped weapons venture? Andrey Nikolaev London's new African cinema: Cultural hub or voluntary segregation? Margarita Kicherova Trump turns against Europe: How European Parliament sculpture could change Ukraine’s future Lyuba Lulko
Trump turns against Europe: How European Parliament sculpture could change Ukraine’s future
Contrasting fortunes in Russian aviation: MS-21 gains momentum, Tu-214 stumbles
Medically Induced Coma: A Seven-Year Illusion
Medically Induced Coma: A Seven-Year Illusion
Last materials
BNZ completes New Zealand's first silver hedge for New Zealand Mint
Daily vacuuming helps reduce dust mite allergy symptoms
Sweaters Function as Structural Outfit Foundations Through Texture and Cut
Personal Mood Tool vs. Trend Alignment: The Core Logic of Dopamine Manicures
US-UK Sceptre project: A new long-range threat or an overhyped weapons venture?
Distinguishing Korean Skincare Ingredients, Procedures, and Lifestyle Factors
How Coastal Birds Swallow Prey Without Choking
Grade II listed Yarm pub set for conversion to autism specialist home
London's new African cinema: Cultural hub or voluntary segregation?
Germany’s minister spends €188,000 of public money on photographers and makeup artists
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.