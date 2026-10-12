Grade II listed Yarm pub set for conversion to autism specialist home

A Grade II listed building in Yarm, formerly the Cross Keys pub, may be converted into a specialist residential home for children with autism and additional support needs.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ewan Munro from London, UK, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Pub

The application, submitted to Stockton Council by the community interest company Include In Autism, proposes a change of use for the 17th to 18th-century property on Bridgewater, Leven Bank. The plan outlines the creation of a home for up to four children, aged between five and 17, supported by trained staff.

Architectural plans from Goldline Architectural Ltd state that the interior will be modernised to include a sensory room for regulation and wellbeing, alongside communal living spaces. The proposal emphasises that no extensions or substantive external alterations will be made to the listed structure, intending to maintain the building's domestic character while providing a stable environment for residents.

The development includes the provision of up to seven off-street parking spaces and cycle storage. However, the proposal has met with at least one formal objection. The objector cited concerns regarding road safety, potential traffic congestion, and the building's proximity to the river, suggesting the facility would be inconsistent with the quiet nature of the residential area.

In a separate application, Nasah Associates Ltd has sought a certificate of lawfulness to convert a house on Butts Lane, Egglescliffe, into a similar facility. This proposal would cap residency at three children, with a manager and up to two carers staying overnight on a continuous rota.

The management statement for the Egglescliffe site specifies that the home will operate as a single domestic household with no external commercial signage. It asserts that daily vehicle movements-including staff shift changes and visits from social workers-will remain within the expected range of a typical family home.