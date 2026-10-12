World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Grade II listed Yarm pub set for conversion to autism specialist home

World » Europe » UK

A Grade II listed building in Yarm, formerly the Cross Keys pub, may be converted into a specialist residential home for children with autism and additional support needs.

Pub
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ewan Munro from London, UK, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Pub

The application, submitted to Stockton Council by the community interest company Include In Autism, proposes a change of use for the 17th to 18th-century property on Bridgewater, Leven Bank. The plan outlines the creation of a home for up to four children, aged between five and 17, supported by trained staff.

Architectural plans from Goldline Architectural Ltd state that the interior will be modernised to include a sensory room for regulation and wellbeing, alongside communal living spaces. The proposal emphasises that no extensions or substantive external alterations will be made to the listed structure, intending to maintain the building's domestic character while providing a stable environment for residents.

The development includes the provision of up to seven off-street parking spaces and cycle storage. However, the proposal has met with at least one formal objection. The objector cited concerns regarding road safety, potential traffic congestion, and the building's proximity to the river, suggesting the facility would be inconsistent with the quiet nature of the residential area.

In a separate application, Nasah Associates Ltd has sought a certificate of lawfulness to convert a house on Butts Lane, Egglescliffe, into a similar facility. This proposal would cap residency at three children, with a manager and up to two carers staying overnight on a continuous rota.

The management statement for the Egglescliffe site specifies that the home will operate as a single domestic household with no external commercial signage. It asserts that daily vehicle movements-including staff shift changes and visits from social workers-will remain within the expected range of a typical family home.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Coffee or soda: Which daily drink habit shows a stronger link to healthy aging?
Health
Coffee or soda: Which daily drink habit shows a stronger link to healthy aging?
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Trump turns against Europe: How European Parliament sculpture could change Ukraine’s future
Europe
Trump turns against Europe: How European Parliament sculpture could change Ukraine’s future
Popular
Antarctic claims ignite firestorm: US ambassador's remark sparks diplomatic crisis in Chile

Chilean lawmakers are demanding the expulsion of the US Ambassador after his assertion that Antarctica belongs to no nation, igniting a diplomatic firestorm.

Antarctic claims ignite firestorm: US ambassador's remark sparks diplomatic crisis in Chile
Coffee or soda: Which daily drink habit shows a stronger link to healthy aging?
Coffee or soda: Which daily drink habit shows a stronger link to healthy aging?
Singapore woman sentenced for diverting over $10,000 in egg donations for nursing home
Aviation security's internal blind spot: Flydubai captain's heroism against co-pilot's terror plot
London's new African cinema: Cultural hub or voluntary segregation? Margarita Kicherova Trump turns against Europe: How European Parliament sculpture could change Ukraine’s future Lyuba Lulko Contrasting fortunes in Russian aviation: MS-21 gains momentum, Tu-214 stumbles Andrey Mihayloff
Medically Induced Coma: A Seven-Year Illusion
Giant water lily misidentified for years, revealing critically endangered species
Hurricane Isaias leaves 150,000 without power in Florida as tree kills 77-year-old
Hurricane Isaias leaves 150,000 without power in Florida as tree kills 77-year-old
Last materials
Grade II listed Yarm pub set for conversion to autism specialist home
London's new African cinema: Cultural hub or voluntary segregation?
Germany’s minister spends €188,000 of public money on photographers and makeup artists
Pneumatic steering wheel uses air pressure to negotiate control with autonomous systems
Trump turns against Europe: How European Parliament sculpture could change Ukraine’s future
Contrasting fortunes in Russian aviation: MS-21 gains momentum, Tu-214 stumbles
Burgundy Eyeliner: Undertone Matching and Application Depth
Russia maintains its foothold in global markets as diesel exports reach 783,000 barrels per day
Syrian national arrested in Cebu after touching two women without consent at night market
Guyana Constitution Reform Commission receives only 20 public submissions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.