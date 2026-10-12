Syrian national arrested in Cebu after touching two women without consent at night market

A 46-year-old Syrian national was arrested by authorities in Cebu City after he allegedly molested two women walking along Colon Street in Barangay Santo Niño on the night of October 11, 2026.

The suspect, identified as Dahan Samer Mohammand, is currently unemployed and resides in the same barangay. The victims, identified by the aliases Anie, 19, and Shiela, 34, reported the incident to the Waterfront Police Station at approximately 9:40 p. m., about an hour after the encounter took place at the corner of Colon and D. Jakosalem Street.

According to Staff Sergeant Mary Marjorie Rama, the victims-Anie from Barangay Toong, Cebu City, and Shiela from Barangay Suba, Samboan, Cebu-were walking through the night market when Mohammand approached them and touched their buttocks without consent. The women immediately sought assistance from Patrolman Cacho Aron and Patrolman Aluba of the City Mobile Force Company, leading to the suspect's apprehension.

Suspect's Account

During police interviews, Mohammand admitted to the act, stating he had been drinking at a birthday party in Barangay Cogon and was walking around to alleviate boredom. He claimed the act was driven by attraction and a lack of companionship, telling investigators, "I admire them because they are very hot, good looking body… Sometimes it's the temptation." He also mentioned that being single at 46 and his tendency to touch others in crowded areas contributed to the incident.

Mohammand, who expressed pride in his origins from Aleppo and Damascus and his multilingual skills, has a previous history in the city. He graduated from a well-known university in Cebu in 2008 before returning to Syria to assist his family. He returned to the Philippines in September 2025 following the war in Syria to seek employment, though he remains unemployed.