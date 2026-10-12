World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Syrian national arrested in Cebu after touching two women without consent at night market

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

A 46-year-old Syrian national was arrested by authorities in Cebu City after he allegedly molested two women walking along Colon Street in Barangay Santo Niño on the night of October 11, 2026.

The suspect, identified as Dahan Samer Mohammand, is currently unemployed and resides in the same barangay. The victims, identified by the aliases Anie, 19, and Shiela, 34, reported the incident to the Waterfront Police Station at approximately 9:40 p. m., about an hour after the encounter took place at the corner of Colon and D. Jakosalem Street.

According to Staff Sergeant Mary Marjorie Rama, the victims-Anie from Barangay Toong, Cebu City, and Shiela from Barangay Suba, Samboan, Cebu-were walking through the night market when Mohammand approached them and touched their buttocks without consent. The women immediately sought assistance from Patrolman Cacho Aron and Patrolman Aluba of the City Mobile Force Company, leading to the suspect's apprehension.

Suspect's Account

During police interviews, Mohammand admitted to the act, stating he had been drinking at a birthday party in Barangay Cogon and was walking around to alleviate boredom. He claimed the act was driven by attraction and a lack of companionship, telling investigators, "I admire them because they are very hot, good looking body… Sometimes it's the temptation." He also mentioned that being single at 46 and his tendency to touch others in crowded areas contributed to the incident.

Mohammand, who expressed pride in his origins from Aleppo and Damascus and his multilingual skills, has a previous history in the city. He graduated from a well-known university in Cebu in 2008 before returning to Syria to assist his family. He returned to the Philippines in September 2025 following the war in Syria to seek employment, though he remains unemployed.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Russian diesel is coming: Trump strikes deal with Putin, calls for Zelensky to step down
Americas
Russian diesel is coming: Trump strikes deal with Putin, calls for Zelensky to step down
Russians abroad: Victims or criminals?
Sex, relationship
Russians abroad: Victims or criminals?
The tragedy of Slobodan Milosevic
Europe
The tragedy of Slobodan Milosevic
Popular
Coffee or soda: Which daily drink habit shows a stronger link to healthy aging?

A large study of nearly 48,000 women found a modest link between daily coffee consumption and healthy aging, while sweetened soft drinks were consistently associated with worse outcomes. This distinction suggests the impact may relate to specific beverage choices rather than caffeine alone.

Coffee or soda: Which daily drink habit shows a stronger link to healthy aging?
Antarctic claims ignite firestorm: US ambassador's remark sparks diplomatic crisis in Chile
Antarctic claims ignite firestorm: US ambassador's remark sparks diplomatic crisis in Chile
Aviation security's internal blind spot: Flydubai captain's heroism against co-pilot's terror plot
Medically Induced Coma: A Seven-Year Illusion
Aviation security's internal blind spot: Flydubai captain's heroism against co-pilot's terror plot Alexander Shtorm Antarctic claims ignite firestorm: US ambassador's remark sparks diplomatic crisis in Chile Andrey Mihayloff Medically Induced Coma: A Seven-Year Illusion Alexander Artamonov
Hurricane Isaias leaves 150,000 without power in Florida as tree kills 77-year-old
Nashik groundwater found with chromium levels 1,000 times above safety limits
Giant water lily misidentified for years, revealing critically endangered species
Giant water lily misidentified for years, revealing critically endangered species
Last materials
Russia maintains its foothold in global markets as diesel exports reach 783,000 barrels per day
Syrian national arrested in Cebu after touching two women without consent at night market
Guyana Constitution Reform Commission receives only 20 public submissions
JSW Combat Swaps Jetour T2 ICE for Hybrid Powertrain
What Cats Actually Do When Alone
Parboiling Potatoes for Bacon-Wrapped Air Fryer Stuffed Potatoes
Iran plans to begin construction of the Etrek–Gumdag road in the near future
Steve Smith breaks Joe Root's record with four catches as Australia take 139-run lead
Brazil aims to boost natural gas production to 135 million cubic meters per day by 2036
Stop Doing Crunches: How to Build Core Stability and Reduce Waistline After 50
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.