Guyana Constitution Reform Commission receives only 20 public submissions

Three months after the Constitution Reform Commission (CRC) of Guyana issued a public invitation for written recommendations on constitutional amendments, the body has received approximately 20 submissions from the general public. Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall disclosed this figure during an appearance on the Starting Point podcast, noting that the response has fallen significantly short of the Commission's expectations.

The CRC, a 21-member body chaired by Justice Carl Singh (Ret'd), formally launched its public consultation phase in July 2026. The Commission set December 31, 2026, as the deadline for receiving written proposals. Nandlall stated that the low volume of submissions indicates a lack of anticipated engagement from key stakeholders, including political parties and civil society organizations, despite years of prior calls for constitutional changes. "Unfortunately, the response has not been what we anticipated it to be,” Nandlall remarked. "I'm told that we have some just over 20 statements from the public. We have had a publication inviting statements running for several months now and only 20 [were received].”

In a previous interview last month, the Minister noted that many of the submissions received up to that point "hardly relate” to the core objectives of the reform process. Consequently, the Commission is considering new strategies to generate public interest and broaden participation. Nandlall emphasized that the process was explicitly designed to be driven by public input, and the current low engagement poses a risk to its efficacy. "So, we may have to go out there and even begin to encourage people that you know this initiative is important and they must come on board or else the process will fail, because as I said the process was designed to be driven by the public,” he explained.

The Commission's initial plan was to commence face-to-face public consultations once a sufficient number of written submissions were received, aiming to avoid waiting until the December deadline. The two-tiered consultation process outlined by the CRC includes written submissions, public engagements across Guyana's 10 administrative regions, and consultations with the Guyanese diaspora. Nandlall highlighted a "shocking absence” of input from political parties and interest groups, observing that these organizations have not utilized the forum to advance their specific mandates despite the opportunity presented by the Act.

Under the CRC Act 2022, the reform process is mandated to examine a broad range of issues, including the protection of fundamental rights, the rights of Indigenous peoples and children, the elimination of discrimination, and the improvement of race relations. The scope also covers electoral reform, specifically regarding the composition and jurisdiction of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), as well as the preservation of Judicial independence and the strengthening of local government systems. The legislation requires the Commission to consult with the widest possible cross-section of society, including religious and cultural organizations, youth groups, and the private sector.

Following the consultation period, the CRC will compile the submissions and prepare recommendations for the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Constitutional Reform, which will then transmit the final report to the National Assembly. Individuals wishing to participate are advised to label submissions as "Written Proposal on Constitution Reform,” include full contact details and a copy of valid photo identification, and deliver them to the Secretariat at 211 Camp and Lamaha Streets, Georgetown, or via email. The Commission noted that contributors whose proposals require further discussion may be invited to participate in face-to-face consultations.