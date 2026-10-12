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Iran plans to begin construction of the Etrek–Gumdag road in the near future

World » Asia » Central Asia » Turkmenistan

Tehran has indicated that construction of the Etrek-Gumdak highway section within Turkmenistan is expected to commence within the next one to two months. The announcement was made by Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, following a two-day visit to Ashgabat. According to reports from the Islamic Republic of Iran News Agency (IRNA), the timeline represents a specific operational step following earlier diplomatic consultations.

A street in Iran
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
A street in Iran

The planned asset is a physical roadway linking the Iranian city of Gumdak with the Turkmen border crossing at Etrek. Sadegh stated that the project is intended to reduce friction for heavy-duty freight vehicles and improve the direct road connection between the two neighboring states. Under the current proposal, an Iranian firm is designated as the contractor, signaling that the implementation burden and financial responsibility are expected to rest with the Iranian side rather than requiring joint capital investment from Turkmenistan at this stage.

The physical constraint being addressed is the condition and capacity of the cross-border road network. By upgrading this specific link, the two governments aim to facilitate the movement of goods across the shared frontier. Sadegh noted that discussions during her visit focused on the status of commitments reached during previous high-level interactions, moving the dialogue from the level of memoranda toward concrete execution schedules.

Beyond the road infrastructure, the Iranian minister cited positive developments in rail transport cooperation, specifically highlighting operations at border terminals. This suggests a parallel effort to synchronize rail logistics with road improvements, although the immediate announcement centers on the construction start date for the highway segment. The visit itself was part of a broader diplomatic engagement, during which Sadegh also attended the International Dialogue of Women in the Avasa National Tourism Zone and held meetings with Turkmen officials, including Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Majlis Speaker Dunganovna Gulmanova, reinforcing the institutional framework supporting these infrastructure decisions.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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