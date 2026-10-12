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Hurricane Isaias leaves 150,000 without power in Florida as tree kills 77-year-old

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On Friday night, a Category 2 hurricane made landfall near Destin, Florida, initiating a weekend of physical destruction that extended from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas. The storm, identified in the source material as Isaias, generated violent wind gusts that recorded their highest intensity 15 miles inland in Milton, Florida. In Milton, a massive tree fell on a residence where Phyllis Hennebery, 77, was lying in her room. The impact penetrated the ceiling, leaving visible structural damage that Hennebery documented for CBS News.

Destroyed village after the hurricane
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Fedor Savchenko is licensed under All rights reserved
Destroyed village after the hurricane

"I never expected to be 77 years old and go through this," Hennebery stated, pointing to the destruction in her home. The event resulted in fatalities: at least two deaths were reported in Florida and two in Alabama.

The immediate material consequence of the wind event was widespread loss of shelter and infrastructure. The hurricane shredded roofs off apartment complexes and tore away exterior walls that previously enclosed bedrooms. As of Monday morning, the loss of power remained a critical condition affecting residents. According to poweroutage. us data, more than 150,000 customers in Florida were still without electricity, while more than 20,000 others in Alabama remained disconnected from the grid.

Community response focused on immediate survival needs. Pastor Jonathan Kaushal noted that his church group was distributing food and water to residents. "Lots of people in need after the hurricane and so we just want to be there for the community," Kaushal said.

The storm system's remnants continued to affect housing integrity across the Southeast. At least eight confirmed tornadoes spun off in Georgia and the Carolinas. One of these wind events ripped the roof off a home located approximately 90 miles west of Charleston. In western North Carolina, the accumulation of more than half a foot of rain flooded roads, restricting access to properties in the region.

West Coast Impact

While the Southeast processed the hurricane's destruction, Tropical Storm Rachel affected housing stability on the West Coast. Massive 8-foot waves pounded beachfront homes south of Los Angeles. The force of the water necessitated rescue operations; the Coast Guard used a helicopter to extract a man who was trapped in a sailboat that had run onshore Sunday morning.

Flooding also impacted infrastructure in southern Nevada, swamping the Las Vegas Strip. In Utah, severe weather conditions during the Moab 240 ultramarathon resulted in dangerous floods that stranded approximately 70 runners, requiring rescue by bus.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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