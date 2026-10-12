Steve Smith breaks Joe Root's record with four catches as Australia take 139-run lead

On the third day of the first Test match between South Africa and Australia at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, Australia secured a 139-run lead after dismissing the Proteas for 284 all out. This result follows Australia's first-innings total of 390, placing the visiting team in a commanding position heading into day four of the match, scheduled to take place on 11 October 2026.

The decisive factor in South Africa's dismissal was the fielding performance of Australian batsman Steve Smith, who took four catches on the day. These dismissals included key wickets such as Proteas captain Temba Bavuma and batter David Bedingham, whose dismissal occurred with Bedingham one run short of reaching 50. Smith's performance moved his career total to 223 all-time catches in international matches, surpassing England's Joe Root, who holds 220, to become the greatest non-wicketkeeper fielder in Test cricket history.

Bowling and Dismissal Mechanics

Australian skipper Pat Cummins led the bowling attack with three wickets for 54 runs, while spinner Nathan Lyon claimed two. The collapse of the Proteas' second-wicket partnership between Aiden Markram and David Bedingham, which had reached 84 runs from 115 balls, began when Mitchell Starc dismissed Markram. Markram's botched off-side shot was taken by Matt Renshaw at first slip. Renshaw had previously contributed significantly to Australia's first innings, scoring 190 of the 390 total runs.

Following Markram's dismissal, Smith took the first of his four catches by reading Bavuma's attempt at a reverse sweep. Smith shifted his position early and caught the mistimed shot off the bowling of Lyon, dismissing Bavuma for three runs. Shortly after, Smith took a diving catch at second slip to claim Bedingham, who had edged a fast delivery from Cummins. This catch officially broke Root's record for the most catches by a non-wicketkeeper.

Later in the innings, Cummins dismissed Wiaan Mulder and Tristan Stubbs in succession, both of whom attempted risky shots. Mulder was caught after a reckless hit, while Stubbs top-edged a delivery that was taken by Josh Hazlewood. The pressure on South African batters continued as Kyle Verreynne attempted a similar reverse sweep against Lyon; Smith again anticipated the shot and completed a diving catch to remove the wicket-keeper.

Match Context and Final Innings

South African all-rounder Marco Jansen scored 26 runs before being dismissed by Hazlewood. Spinners Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj then added 52 runs to the total, but Maharaj was dismissed by Starc after an uncontrolled strike was caught by Cummins. The final wicket of the innings fell to Beau Webster, dismissing the Proteas for 284. The match day ended prematurely due to bad light, a recurring issue during this series, but the 139-run deficit left Australia with a significant advantage on the day four of the three-Test series.