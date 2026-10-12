Philippine Airlines extends Manila-Riyadh suspension until November 29 following airport attacks

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has extended the suspension of its Manila-Riyadh flight services until November 29, citing an unstable security environment at Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Patrick Roque (talk) (Uploads), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Hermita-Malate Horizon in Manila

The suspension affects flight PR654 from Manila to Riyadh and its return flight, PR655. The flag carrier first halted operations on October 8, initially extending the window to October 11 before the current decision to suspend flights through late November.

The operational pause follows attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport on October 7. Saudi aviation authorities reported that these incidents resulted in three deaths and 36 injuries. Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attacks.

In an advisory released Monday, PAL stated it is closely monitoring developments and assessing conditions to ensure the safe operation of its flights. The airline has not indicated whether other Middle Eastern destinations will face similar suspensions as regional conflict persists.

Financial Performance

The operational disruptions come amid a challenging fiscal period for the airline's parent company. PAL Holdings, Inc. reported an attributable net loss of P6.12 billion for the second quarter, a sharp reversal from the P3.33 billion net income recorded during the same period the previous year.

While the company saw a 10.8% increase in revenue, rising to P51.38 billion from P46.39 billion, this growth was offset by surging costs. Flying operations expenses climbed 68.3%, reaching P35.29 billion compared to P20.97 billion a year earlier.

Following the announcement, shares of PAL Holdings closed at P3.57 on Monday, down by four centavos or 1.11%.