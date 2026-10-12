Tajikistan boasts more than 400 tourist attractions, 1,000 gorges and 1,000 lakes

Tajikistan has adopted the "Program for the Development of Domestic Tourism for 2027-2031," a strategic framework designed to transition the country's vast natural assets into a structured economic sector. While the government highlights a baseline of over 400 tourism resources, including 1,000 gorges and 1,000 lakes, the program serves as a candid admission of the systemic gaps currently hindering the industry's profitability and growth.
Rather than focusing solely on potential, the program provides a detailed diagnostic of the bottlenecks affecting the domestic market. The evidence points to a disconnect between the availability of natural sites and the infrastructure required to monetize them. Key structural deficits include:
The 2027-2031 roadmap shifts the focus from the mere existence of landscapes to the creation of a formal tourism economy. The administration aims to integrate the "green economy" principle and digitize the sector to increase transparency and institutional efficiency.
To move the needle on domestic demand, the program outlines several operational objectives:
The success of this initiative depends on whether the state can convert these identified weaknesses-specifically the lack of professional hospitality standards and inadequate sanitary infrastructure-into viable investment opportunities for the private sector. By addressing the deficiency in specialized personnel and the poor state of regional accommodation, the program seeks to transform Tajikistan's geographical advantages into a sustainable driver of regional economic development.
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