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Singapore woman sentenced for diverting over $10,000 in egg donations for nursing home

World » Asia » Singapore

Anna Goh Li Bing, 39, has been sentenced to two weeks' imprisonment after pleading guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust. The sentencing, delivered on October 12, 2026, followed a judicial process regarding the misappropriation of charitable donations.

Packs of money are lying in the opening of the safe, the hand in the sleeve of the jacket takes the bills
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Packs of money are lying in the opening of the safe, the hand in the sleeve of the jacket takes the bills

Between October 3 and November 10, 2023, Goh utilized a Facebook community group to solicit funds, claiming the donations would be used to purchase eggs for a senior citizens' home located in Jalan Kayu. By providing her personal bank account and mobile number for direct deposits, she collected more than $10,163 from 137 individuals.

Evidence established that the funds were not used for the stated charitable purpose but were instead diverted to cover Goh's personal vacation expenses and to provide financial support for her husband's business. To conceal the diversion of funds, Goh produced a forged digital letter dated November 7, 2023, which falsely claimed that the nursing home had received 850 trays of eggs. This document was distributed to several donors.

The fraud was identified after donors contacted the Jalan Kayu home and discovered that no such delivery of eggs had occurred, leading to several police reports filed between November and December 2023. Subsequent investigations confirmed the misappropriation of the funds.

Following the commencement of investigations, Goh made partial restitution by delivering 4,500 eggs valued at $922 and transferring $300 to the nursing home between November 2023 and March 2026. However, more than $8,940 of the original donations remain unrecovered. In addition to the criminal breach of trust conviction, one charge of forgery was taken into consideration during the sentencing process.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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