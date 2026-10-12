Judge Bars Federal Airing of Trump's Taxpayer-Funded Ads for Two Weeks

U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon in New York issued a temporary restraining order on Sunday night prohibiting the federal government from airing remaining television advertisements funded by taxpayer dollars to promote President Trump's political message. The court order, which takes effect immediately and lasts for two weeks, specifically bars defendants from entering into, renewing, or expanding any agreements for the development, creation, dissemination, or airing of the challenged ads.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Andshel, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Shilyalis color TV and tube radio

The ruling sided with a coalition of plaintiffs, including the nonpartisan organization Common Cause, who argued that the campaign constituted an illegal misuse of congressional appropriations. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) allocated $20 million for the "National Media Campaign,” which began airing in late September. Contracting records indicate that DHS awarded this sum to LMD Agency for the campaign. One day before the contract was awarded, the White House Office of Management and Budget granted DHS's Customs and Border Protection division $20 million for "OBBB Commemorative Events.”

Legal Authority and Implementation

Legal experts cited in the reporting suggest that the expenditure violated a federal statute prohibiting the use of congressionally appropriated money for "publicity or propaganda.” In a court declaration, senior DHS official Holly Mehringer wrote that the funds were appropriated by Congress and available for purposes including "commemorating efforts and events related to border security.” However, the White House had defended the ads as public service announcements similar to those used by past administrations, with a White House official stating that the ads were "clearly not political” and did not contain a call to action.

The Justice Department had argued in a filing late Saturday that the restraining order was unnecessary because the "alleged offending conduct will end tomorrow.” This statement came as President Trump, on Oct. 5, posted on social media that while the taxpayer-funded ads were "rather standard,” he would pay for them from his political fundraising amid public backlash. A White House official noted there were no immediate plans to reimburse the government for money already spent.

The advertisements, which began in late September, feature clips of President Trump discussing political themes, including the threat of communism, and include a replay of an ad from his previous presidential campaign. The most recent ad, which began airing Tuesday, focuses on the Trump administration's capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Critics, including some members of the President's own party, have condemned the use of public funds for private political messaging. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said it should not be paid for with taxpayer dollars, and Sen. John Kennedy stated that public officials should not spend public money on private ads for themselves.

In addition to the judicial order, artist JMSN, whose song "Love Me” was used in one of the ads, sent a cease-and-desist letter to White House chief of staff Susie Wiles demanding the administration stop using his music. The artist stated on social media that he would never authorize his music to be used for any political agenda or campaign. The Democratic National Committee has also filed a separate lawsuit against the administration over the ad campaign.